Huawei Watch 3 Pro and Huawei Watch 3 have been announced and they run the company's latest HarmonyOS 2.0. Both wearables feature 1.43-inch AMOLED displays. The Huawei Watch 3 series comes with 30 pre-installed watch faces with some animated faces along with an option to select from more than 1,000 faces from the Huawei Watch Face Store. Both wearables are nearly identical but Huawei Watch 3 Pro features better battery life and is built with more premium materials.

Huawei Watch 3 Pro, Huawei Watch 3 price, availability

As per the company, Huawei Watch 3 Pro and Huawei Watch 3 were made available for pre-orders starting June 2 and will go on sale starting June 11 in China. Huawei Watch 3 Pro price starts at CNY 3,300 (roughly Rs. 38,000) and the price for Huawei Watch 3 starts at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30,000). Huawei will also sell additional straps for the wearables later this month, the price for which would be CNY 200 (roughly Rs. 2,300).

Huawei Watch 3 will be offered in three variants - Active, Classic, and Elite. Huawei Watch 3 Pro is offered in Classic and Elite variants. Huawei is also offering these wearables with silicone, metal, and leather straps.

Tired of bringing your phone with you on outdoorsy adventures? #LiveSmartWithHuawei and have eSIM service activated on your phone to enjoy the same data and voice tariff plans from your #HUAWEIWATCH3. pic.twitter.com/4Sfwl4x5aF — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) June 2, 2021

Huawei Watch 3 Pro, Huawei Watch 3 specifications, features

Both smartwatches launched by Huawei feature 1.43-inch (466x466 pixels) AMOLED displays with ultra-curved 3D glass. The wearables feature 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. However, details on the chipset powering the wearables have not been made available yet. The paired smartphone would require Android 6 or higher or iOS 9 or later to work seamlessly.

Huawei claims that its Watch 3 Pro would run for up to five days in the smart mode and up to 21 days in the ultra-long battery life mode. Its battery supports 10W wireless charging. The battery on the Watch 3 would last for up to three days in the smart mode and up to 14 days in the ultra-long battery life mode.

Connectivity options include support for 4G LTE, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BeiDou. The sensors on the Watch 3 Pro include accelerometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, optical heart rate reader, ambient light sesnor, barometric pressure sensor, and temperature sensor.

Huawei Watch 3 Pro's case is built using a Titanium and Ceramic mixture. On the other hand, the Watch 3's case is built using Stainless Steel and Ceramic mixture. The Watch 3 Pro measures 48x49.6x14mm and weighs 63 grams without the strap, while the Watch 3 measures 46.2x46.2x12.15mm and weighs 54 grams without the strap. On the side, there is a fully rotatable crown that can be used with wet hands and gloves. The crown will also help in easy scrolling through on-display items and volume settings.

Huawei is offering its latest wearables with more than 100 workout modes, skin temperature detection, fall detection, and SOS alerts. The smartwatches will also be able to monitor the user's heart rate, SpO2, sleep cycle, and stress levels.

The Watch 3 series uses an eSIM that will help it obtain 4G connectivity to handle calls and stream music through Huawei Music. The wearables also support video calls but since it doesn't feature a camera, users will only be able to talk through the speaker and microphone.

The wearables also feature an AppGallery that will enable users to download and install HarmonyOS apps without using their smartphones. There is also a grid launcher that will help users to find installed apps easily by panning and zooming.