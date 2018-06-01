Huawei Watch 2 (2018) With eSIM and Voice Call Support Launched

Huawei has launched the successor of its Watch 2 smartwatch - the Huawei Watch 2 (2018). The smartwatch has been launched in China, and it integrates an eSIM for calling and data purposes. The Huawei Watch 2 (2018) has a heart rate monitor, built-in GPS, and a shortcut key to switch to sport mode for tracking exercises, and more.

The Huawei Watch 2 (2018) has been launched in three variants - the one with the eSIM costs CNY 1,988 (roughly Rs. 20,900), the one with a 4G Nano SIM costs CNY 1,888 (roughly Rs. 19,800), and the standard Bluetooth version costs CNY 1,688 (roughly Rs. 17,800). The smartwatch is only available in China for now through Vmall. Colour options include Carbon Black, Star Grey, and Vibrant Orange.

Apart from the introduction of eSIM, there's little else that's different in the Huawei Watch 2 refresh. The eSIM variant lets your smartwatch make calls, message, and use 4G apps as well, and the smartwatch and your smartphone can have a single number as well. The Huawei Watch 2 (2018) has a ceramic bezel and slightly different crown design. There's a shortcut key that you can customise to launch an app of your preference, but at default, it takes you into sport mode. The company has support for Huawei Pay, and comes with a Firstbeat motion algorithm to guide you through workouts. Furthermore, there is a built-in GPS, heart rate monitor, and the smartwatch can track eight different kinds of exercises. It also has a dual microphone for better call quality, and Bluetooth support lets you pair headsets as well.

Just like the design, the specifications remain the same. The Huawei Watch 2 (2018) runs on Android Wear 2.0 and supports devices running Android 4.3 Jelly Bean and above, as well as iOS 8.2 and above. It sports a 1.2-inch (390~CHECK~390 pixels) circular AMOLED display with 328 ppi pixel density and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartwatch is powered by a 1.1GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 paired with 768MB RAM and 4G of internal storge.

The Huawei Watch 2 (2018) packs a 420mAh battery with fast charging support, and connectivity options include, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1 LE, GPS+Beidou, NFC, 4G LTE, and eSIM. Onboard sensors include 3-axis A + G sensor, 3-axis gyroscope, compass, ambient light sensor, barometer, and heart rate sensor (PPG). The smartwatch is IP68 certified water and dust resistant, and the dimensions of the device measure at 45x48x12.6mm.