Huawei has announced that it is offering heavy discounts on its wearables for the holiday season. The Chinese tech giant will be offering Huawei Band 6, Huawei Watch Fit, and Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro at a discounted price for a limited period. These Huawei wearables will be available to purchase via Amazon and Flipkart. Huawei Band 6 was launched in India in July, Huawei Watch Fit debuted in the country in November, while Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro was unveiled in September.

Through a press release, Huawei announced that it will be offering discounts up to Rs. 3,000 on three of its smartwatches. The holiday sale went live on December 21 and will end on December 31.

Huawei Band 6 price in India, availability

Huawei Band 6 is priced at Rs. 4,490 but during the holiday sale, it can be purchased for Rs. 3,490. It is exclusively available to purchase via Amazon. However, another listing on the e-commerce platform shows that when bundled with a Huawei Mini Speaker, it is available for Rs. 4,651. Huawei Band 6 was launched in India in September and is offered in Black, Green, Pink, and Red colour options.

Huawei Watch Fit price in India, availability

Without the discount, Huawei Watch Fit retails for Rs. 8,990. After the discount, it is available for Rs. 7,490. It is available to purchase exclusively on Amazon. It is offered in Graphite Black, Isle Blue, and Sakura Pink colour options. Huawei Watch Fit was launched in India on November 1.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro price in India, availability

The Grey colour option for Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is available to purchase for Rs. 24,990 on Flipkart. The Black colour option, after the discount, is available for Rs. 19,990. However, at the time of writing, it was listed for Rs. 22,990 on Flipkart. On Amazon, it is listed for Rs. 21,590. The flagship smartwatch from Huawei was launched in India in September.

