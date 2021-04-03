Technology News
Huawei Band 6 With Two-Week Battery Life, 96 Workout Modes Launched

Huawei Band 6 has an SpO2 sensor for measuring blood-oxygen levels in the body.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 3 April 2021 14:50 IST
Huawei Band 6 comes in Amber Sunrise, Forest Green, and Graphite Black colour options

Highlights
  • Huawei Band 6 fitness band will go on sale April 4
  • Huawei Band 6 has a 1.47-inch full-view display
  • The fitness band lets users track their menstrual cycle as well

Huawei Band 6 was launched on Friday in Malaysia as the latest fitness wearable from the Chinese company. The band has a large AMOLED display and is said to offer up to two weeks of battery life. The new fitness wearable comes with premium features such as heart rate, sleep, SpO2 (blood-oxygen), as well as stress monitoring. There are over 96 workout modes offered on the Huawei Band 6, and it can also relay phone notifications for incoming calls and messages.

Huawei Band 6 price, sale

The new Huawei Band 6 is priced at RM 219 (roughly Rs. 3,800) in the Malaysian market. The wearable comes in Amber Sunrise, Forest Green, and Graphite Black colour options. The Huawei Band 6 will be up for grabs on the official Huawei online store starting Sunday, April 4 in Malaysia. The availability of the new fitness wearable in other markets is yet to be announced.

Huawei Band 6 specifications, features

Huawei Band 6 features a 1.47-inch AMOLED Full-View (194x368 pixels) colour display with a 64 percent screen-to-body ratio. The screen of the Huawei Band 6 is said to be 148 percent larger than its predecessor, the Huawei Band 4. The new wearable has a skin-friendly UV-treated silicone strap and weighs just 18 grams. It is said to offer up to two weeks of battery life or up to 10 days with heavy usage. The company claims that the Huawei Band 6 offers two days of battery life in just five minutes of charging. It supports Huawei's TruSeen 4.0 24x7 heart rate monitoring, TruSleep 2.0 sleep monitoring, as well as the company's TruRelax stress monitoring technology. The fitness band also comes with SpO2 blood-oxygen saturation monitoring.

There's a menstrual cycle tracking feature on the Huawei Band 6 as well as the ability to control music playing through the phone. But both these features are only supported on Android and not on iOS devices. The fitness wearable has over 96 workout modes that include basic ones like running, swimming, elliptical, rowing, treadmill, among others. Huawei Band 6 also offers features like app notifications, alerts for incoming calls and messages, weather updates, and a remote shutter for the phone's camera connected to the wearable. The fitness band measures 43x25.4x10.99mm and is 5ATM (up to 50 metres) water resistant. Huawei Band 6 has a magnetic charging thimble, supports Bluetooth v5.0, and has a side-button for navigation support. It is compatible with phones running Android 6.0 or later and iOS 9.0 or later.

Huawei Band 6

Huawei Band 6

Display Type AMOLED
Water Resistant Yes
Heart Rate Monitor Yes
Compatible Devices Android, iPhone
Battery Life (Days) 14
Huawei Band 6, Huawei Band 6 Price, Huawei Band 6 Specifications, Huawei
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
