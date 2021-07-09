Huawei Band 6 will go on sale in India starting July 12. The wearable will solely be available via Amazon. The e-commerce giant has also announced that Huawei Band 6 will be available with a special offer for buyers purchasing the device between July 12 and July 14. Huawei Band 6 allows users to monitor their heart rate, Sp02 levels, as well as stress. Along with 96 workout modes, the wearable also features women's health tracking. Huawei offers the wearable in four colour options.

Huawei Band 6 price in India, availability

Huawei Band 6 is priced at Rs. 4,490 and as per its banner on Amazon, it will be available to purchase from July 12. Moreover, customers who purchase this Huawei wearable between July 12 and July 14 will be able able to avail a special offer. They will get a Huawei Mini Speaker, worth Rs. 1,999, free of cost. Amazon has also created a dedicated microsite for Huawei Band 6.

The wearable will be offered in four colour options — Amber Sunrise, Graphite Black, Forest Green, and Sakura Pink. Huawei Band 6 was launched in Malaysia in April.

Huawei Band 6 specifications

Huawei Band 6 will sport a 1.47-inch AMOLED Full-View (194x368 pixels) colour display with a 64 percent screen-to-body ratio and 282ppi pixel density. Its screen is touted to be 148 percent larger than its predecessor Huawei Band 4. It also has 42 percent more screen-to-body ratio that will help provide more workout data to its users. The wearable has skin-friendly UV-treated and dirt-resistant silicone straps.

The wearable can offer up to two weeks of battery life with typical usage and up to 10 days with heavy usage. Huawei also claims that users can get two days of battery life with a quick two-minute charge. Huawei Band 6 also supports Huawei's TruSeen 4.0 24x7 heart rate monitoring, TruSleep 2.0 sleep monitoring, as well as TruRelax stress monitoring technology.

Along with Sp02 monitoring, the wearable comes with a menstrual cycle tracking feature. It has 96 workout modes including running, cycling, swimming, treadmill, and more. Huawei Band 6 is also 5ATM (up to 50 metres) water resistant and supports Bluetooth v5 along with a physical button on the side for navigation. Smartphones running Android 6 or higher and iOS 9 or higher are compatible with the Huawei wearable. It measures 43x25.4x10.99mm.

