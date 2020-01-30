Huawei Band 4 to Go on Sale in India on February 1 via Flipkart

Huawei Band 4 is all set to go on sale on February 1. The fitness band was launched in India a few days ago, and while the price was unveiled, the exact availability date wasn't mentioned then. The company has finally confirmed that the Huawei Band 4 will go on sale on Flipkart on Saturday. The wearable will be available in a single Graphite Black colour option only. Key features include up to 9 days battery life, diagnosis of a possible sleep disorder, and 5ATM water resistance.

Huawei Band 4 price in India, sale date

As already known, the Huawei Band 4 is priced at Rs. 1,999 in India. The fitness band will go on sale on Flipkart from February 1 onwards i.e. on Saturday. Flipkart hasn't listed any launch offers yet, but it should list bank cashbacks and EMI options. As mentioned, the Huawei Band 4 comes in a lone Graphite Black option.

Huawei Band 4 features

As for features, the Huawei Band 4 has a 0-96-inch (80x160 pixels) TFT colour touch display, and an Apollo 3 microprocessor. It comes with a plug-and-charge system that eliminates the need for a cable, and attaches itself to the USB adapter directly. The Huawei Band 4 is compatible with devices running Android 4.4 or higher, and iOS 9.0 or later versions. The band offers alerts for notifications and reminders, and comes with an optical heart rate sensor.

There are over nine exercise modes such as running, cycling, walking, rowing, and more, and comes with Huawei TruSleep 2.0 technology support that is claimed to help in detection of six types of sleep disorders. The Huawei Band 4 packs a 91mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to nine days of battery on a single charge. It weighs 24 grams, measures 56 x 18.5 x 12.5mm, and has features like Find My Phone and Remote Shutter.

