Huawei has added a new fitness band to its wearables portfolio – Huawei Band 4 Pro. Huawei's latest wearable comes equipped with a heart rate sensor as well as SpO2 sensor for gauging blood oxygen saturation levels. The Huawei Band 4 Pro features 0.95-inch AMOLED display and also offers NFC support for making contactless payments. It can track 11 different types of exercises, and also has an activity alert feature that reminds users on detecting prolonged sedentary sessions. The Huawei Band 4 Pro also comes with built-in GPS for navigation. Additionally, a new variant of the Huawei Enjoy 10S phone has been unveiled by the company.

Huawei Band 4 Pro price, availability

The Huawei Band 4 Pro is priced at CNY 399 (roughly Rs. 4,000) and comes in a trio of colours – Black, Pink, and Red. It is now up for pre-orders in China and will be up for grabs starting December 12. There is no official information regarding the Huawei Band 4 Pro's availability in international markets, including India.

Huawei Band 4 Pro specifications, features

Huawei Band 4 Pro comes equipped with a 0.65-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 240x120 pixels that is capable of displaying up to 40 Chinese characters at once. For customisation, users can choose between 100 preloaded watch faces. Talking about features, the Huawei Band 4 Pro offers a built-in GPS for navigation and also has NFC support to allow contactless payments.

Huawei Band 4 Pro comes equipped with a heart rate tracker as well a SpO2 monitor that can measure the concentration of oxygen-carrying molecules in the blood, something that is commonly referred to as blood oxygen saturation level. The new wearable, which is basically a souped-up version of the Huawei Band 4, also comes with the in-house Huawei TruSleep 2.0 technology for sleep tracking. It can also track up to 11 types of exercises such as running, swimming, and cycling to name a few.

Huawei Enjoy 10S gets a new variant

Additionally, Huawei has also launched a new model of the Huawei Enjoy 10S that went official back in October. The new Huawei Enjoy 10S variant bumps up the RAM amount to 8GB, while the internal storage capacity has been increased to 128GB. The older variant has 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. Huawei Enjoy10S' new 6GB 128GB variant has been priced at CNY 1,999 and it is already on sale in via Vmall in China.