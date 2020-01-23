Huawei Band 4 has finally made its way to the Indian market. Following its unveiling in China back in October last year, the Huawei Band 4 has now been launched in India. The Huawei Band 4 features a 0.96-inch colour display and shares design similarities with the Honor Band 5i. Key highlights of the Huawei Band 4 include 5ATM water resistance, up to 9 days of typical battery longevity, and sleep disorder diagnosis. Another major draw of the wearable is support for on-the-go charging, which means the Huawei Band 4 can be charged via a power bank directly without requiring any separate cable or charging dock.

Huawei Band 4 price in India, availability

The Huawei Band 4 is priced at Rs. 1,999 and comes in a single Graphite Black colour. The ‘Notify Me' page for Huawei Band 4 is now live on Flipkart, however, the Chinese electronics giant has not revealed when the fitness band will go on sale in India.

Huawei Band 4 specifications, features

The Huawei Band 4 features a 0-96-inch TFT colour display with a resolution of 80 x 160 pixels. The Apollo 3 microprocessor is at the heart of the Huawei Band 4. Aside from the usual on-the-go alerts and notification features, the Huawei Band 4 offers nine exercise modes such as running, cycling, walking, rowing, and more. The Huawei wearable is also capable of 24x7 heart rate monitoring, thanks to the optical heart rate sensor, and supports the proprietary Huawei TruSleep 2.0 technology that is claimed to help in detection of six types of sleep disorders.

Just like the Honor Band 5i that was launched in India earlier this month, the Huawei Band 4 can also be charged directly via power source. This plug-and-charge system eliminates the hassle of looking for cables or a separate charging hub. Other features include Find My Phone and Remote Shutter. The Huawei Band 4 packs a 91mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to nine days of battery on a single charge. It is compatible with devices running Android 4.4 or higher, and iOS 9.0 or later versions. The Huawei Band 4 weighs 24 grams and measures 56 x 18.5 x 12.5mm.

