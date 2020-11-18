The Zepp Z smartwatch has launched as the latest offering from Huami's Zepp brand. The wearable has a round dial frame made of titanium allow and a leather strap. It includes features like SpO2 blood oxygen level, heart rate, and stress monitoring. There seem to be three buttons on the watch for navigation and quick access to health data. The Zepp Z smartwatch offers up to 30 days of battery life during basic usage and up to 15 days of battery in a daily usage scenario. The wearable weighs only 40 grams.

Zepp Z smartwatch price, sale

Huami's new Zepp Z smartwatch is priced at $349 (roughly Rs. 25,900) and is up for grabs in the US on the Zepp site. It is available in a single leather brown strap variant.

Zepp Z smartwatch specifications, features

The new Zepp Z has a 1.39-inch (454x454) AMOLED display with 326ppi pixel density, 550nits max brightness, and 100 percent NTSC colour gamut. The smartwatch weighs about 40 grams and the frame is made of titanium alloy. It is 5ATM waterproof and measures at 46.3x46.3x10.75mm.

Zepp Z has a 340mAh battery inside that charges through a wireless magnetic charger. It takes about 2.5 hours to fully charge the wearable. The company claims that the Zepp Z is touted to last up to 30 days in basic usage scenario, and up to 15 days in daily usage scenario.

For health tracking, the sensors on board include a PPG bio tracking sensor and an optical sensor. For sports tracking, the Zepp Z has a geomagnetic sensor, gyroscope, capacitive sensor, air pressure sensor, accelerometer, and ambient light sensor. It offers features like stress and sleep quality monitoring, PAI assessment, SpO2 level measurement, 24x7 heart rate monitoring.

There's 16MB of memory on board and the Zepp Z also offers microphone support. It has a linear motor for haptic feedback. The Zepp Z watch has a leather buckle with 22mm width and a classic pin buckle to strap it on the wrist. It supports handsets that run on Android 5.0 and iOS 10.0, and above. Buyers can pair it with a smartphone using the Zepp app.

The Zepp Z has Alexa built-in for voice assistance and comes integrated with GPS and GLONASS. It has 12 sports modes for a variety of activities like walking, cycling, treadmill, swimming, and more. There are three buttons on the smartwatch — one is called the health key that offers quick access to health data. A classic crown sits in the middle for navigation.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.