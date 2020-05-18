Technology News
Amazfit Parent Huami Reportedly Developing Self-Disinfecting Mask Called Aeri

Amazfit Aeri self-disinfecting mask is in the prototyping phase and as of now, there is no word on pricing or availability.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 May 2020 17:17 IST
Photo Credit: TechCrunch

Aeri masks will need to be connected to power to disinfect the filter

Highlights
  • Huami is developing a self-disinfecting mask
  • Aeri by Huami uses built-in ultraviolet lights to disinfect filters
  • These filters will last longer than regular N95 masks

Huami, the Xiaomi-backed company behind Amazfit products, is reportedly developing a see through self-disinfecting mask that is called ‘Aeri.' It will feature built-in ultraviolet (UV) lights that can disinfect filter within 10 minutes when connected to a power supply. It uses removable filters that follow the N95 filtration standards. If this materialises, the Aeri filters will last much longer than regular N95 masks. Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, multiple companies have reportedly shifted their efforts into developing virus-fighting equipment.

According to a report by TechCrunch, the mask called Aeri has a modular design and uses removable filters that follow the N95 filtration capacity. It is a see-through plastic mask with built-in ultraviolet lights. These lights, when connected to a power supply through a USB port, can disinfect filters within 10 minutes. However, only the inside of the mask gets sanitised and the outer surface will have to be cleaned manually.

As per the report, Huami is prototyping the Aeri masks and according to Pengtao Yu, vice president of industrial design at Huami, it takes as little as 6-12 months from ideation to market rollout. Yu also reportedly shared that the masks are meant for “mass consumer market” to protect people all over the world from viruses as well as everyday air pollution. This suggests that the mask will be competitively priced.

Huami is said to be working with Chinese government's senior medical adviser

Dr. Zhong Nanshan's lab to track respiratory diseases using wearables. Dr. Nanshan is a key player in the fight against COVID-19.

The transparent nature of the mask will have another benefit. Wearing regular masks has caused issues with Apple's Face ID and other facial recognition methods and this mask can help with that as well. Since the mask is made from transparent anti-fog material, enough of your facial features will be visible for Face ID and other unlocking methods to work.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Huami, Aeri, Huami Aeri, Coronavirus
SoftBank Racks Up Losses as Vision Fund Investments Plunge
Redmi 10X With MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC, 5G Support to Launch on May 26

