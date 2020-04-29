Technology News
Huami Amazfit X Smartwatch With Curved AMOLED Display Launched

Huami Amazfit X comes with a 5ATM water resistance rating.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 29 April 2020 13:28 IST
Huami Amazfit X is also capable of 4-stage sleep monitoring

Highlights
  • Huami Amazfit X features a 2.07-inch curved AMOLED display
  • It is also capable of measuring blood oxygen levels
  • Huami Amazfit X comes with support for 9 sports modes

Amazfit X is the latest wearable from the Xiaomi-backed brand called Huami, and this one has quite a few things going for it. Launched via crowdfunding platform Indiegogo, the Amazfit X has a curved display that is claimed to provide a more comfortable fit on the wrist. Notably, the Amazfit X lacks any physical buttons and relies solely on gestures performed on the AMOLED screen and the pressure-sensitive side to navigate the user-interface. Huami's new offering comes with the usual set of fitness-centric features, such as 24x7 heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, and also the ability to measure blood oxygen levels.

Huami Amazfit X price

As mentioned above, the Huami Amazfit X is available via the Indiegogo crowdfunding platform, so the pricing for early backers differs from that for regular buyers. It starts at $149 (roughly Rs. 11,300) for early birds, while the IGG Special Amazfit X costs $179 (roughly Rs. 13,500). The wearable device's regular price without any early bird perks is $329 (roughly Rs. 25,000).

Huami offers worldwide shipping for the Amazfit X with an estimated shipping target of August 2020. If you're interested, you can purchase it from the Indiegogo listing here. As for the colour options, buyers can choose between Eclipse Black and New Moon Gold.

Huami Amazfit Z specifications, features

The most striking aspect of the Amazfit X fitness band is its 2.07-inch curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 206x640 pixels, 400 nits of peak brightness, and a sufficiently high pixel density of 326ppi. The display has a curved arc of 92-degrees that is claimed to offer a more natural and comfortable fit while wearing. Amazfit X comes with 5ATM water resistance ratings as well.

The surrounding frame is made out of metal and hides a pressure-sensitive sensor on one side that will be used to identify gestures for navigating the UI. It packs a 200mAh lithium-polymer battery that is also curved and is claimed to last 7 days on a single charge. Bluetooth 5.0 handles connectivity, while GPS and GLONASS handle positioning duties. The Amazfit X comes equipped with a PPG heart rate sensor, blood oxygen saturation sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and an ambient light sensor.

Talking about features, the Amazfit X fitness band is capable of 24x7 heart rate monitoring, stress analysis, 4-stage sleep tracking, and blood oxygen level measurement. There are nine sports modes for activities such as swimming, running, and cycling among others. It also brings a personalised health and fitness tracking system that allows users to set fitness goals depending on their daily activities and accordingly map out a wellness plan.

