Xiaomi-backed Huami has now launched the Amazfit Verge Lite smartwatch in India. The big highlights of the wearable are its touted 20 days of battery life, an AMOLED display, and seven different sports modes. The smartwatch also offers 24 hours heart rate monitor, notification alerts, and sleep tracking as well. The Amazfit Verge Lite is a stripped down version of the Amazfit Verge smartwatch that was launched in India in January. The Amazfit Verge is said to offer only 5-day battery life, but comes with 4GB of onboard storage.

The Huami Amazfit Verge Lite is priced at Rs. 6,999 and is available on Flipkart in the country. The smartwatch has a 1.3-inch (360x360 pixels) round-shaped AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and anti-fingerprint coating. The wristband material is made of silicone and polycarbonate both and its length is 70 mm + 113 mm. Sensors on board include PPG heart rate sensor, 3 multi-axis acceleration sensor, and ambient light sensor. Connectivity options include GPS + GLONASS, Bluetooth v5, and more. It packs a 390mAh li-polymer battery that takes only 2.5 hours to fully charge, and claims to offer up to 20 hours of battery life in typical use scenarios.

The smartwatch is IP68 water and dust resistant, and is compatible with devices running Android 4.4 or iOS9.0 and above. The Huami Amazfit Verge Lite supports Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity. Supported music players on Android include Google Play Music and Spotify, and supported music players on iOS include Apple Music, Spotify, and SoundCloud.

The Huami Amazfit Verge Lite comes in Shark Grey and Snowcap White colour options, and offers notifications for emails, messages and other smartphone apps. Features like event reminder, sedentary reminders, sleep tracking, customisable watchfaces, silent reminders with customised vibration, the ability to control your music directly from your watch while exercising without having to pull out your phone.

It also tracks 7 different fitness activities like outdoor running, walking, indoor cycling, exercise, treadmill, outdoor cycling, and elliptical training with real-time monitoring. The Huami Amazfit Verge Lite features a self-developed high-precision optical sensor for a more precise and reliable heart rate monitoring data. It also provides 24hrs of continuous heart rate monitoring with a comprehensive daily and weekly view on the heart's condition.

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite launch offers on Flipkart include no-cost EMI options, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 5 percent cashback on HDFC debit cards, and extra 5 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit card.

Mark Mao, Vice President of Overseas Business, Huami, said in a statement, “We received an overwhelming response following the launch of Verge last year. This year, we are excited to announce the launch of Verge Lite an advanced variant to Verge in India on Flipkart.com. This smartwatch comes with some interesting advanced functionalities making it a must-have for fitness enthusiasts at an affordable price bracket. We are looking forward to receiving a positive response from the Indian market.”

