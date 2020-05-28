Technology News
Huami Amazfit T-Rex Smartwatch With 20-Day Battery Life Launching in India Soon via Amazon

Huami Amazfit T-Rex is a rugged watch that is MIL-STD-810G compliant. It has passed 12 regulations on military grade testing.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 28 May 2020 11:02 IST
Huami Amazfit T-Rex Smartwatch With 20-Day Battery Life Launching in India Soon via Amazon

Amazfit T-Rex features 5ATM water resistance

Highlights
  • Amazfit T-Rex will launch in India soon
  • It will go on sale through Amazon
  • Amazfit T-Rex comes with MIL-STD-810G durability

Huami will be launching the Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch in India soon. The smartwatch from the Xiaomi backed company has been teased on Amazon, including specifications such as military certification, AMOLED display, and a 20-day battery life. The Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch teaser comes shortly after Huami revealed it will be launching the Amazfit Bip S in India on June 3. Both these watches were first announced at CES 2020 in January. As of now, details on the exact sale date for the Amazfit T-Rex have not been shared.

Amazfit T-Rex price (expected)

The Amazfit T-Rex launched with five colour options namely, Ash, Black, Camouflage, Green, and Khakhi. The smartwatch is priced at CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 8,400) in China and $139.99 (roughly Rs. 10,600) in the US. Huami has not shared the price for the Indian variant or the sale date for the Amazfit T-Rex but the Amazon teaser page states it is coming soon.

Another device from the same brand, the Amazfit Bip S will go on sale through Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra starting June 3, as per the company's recent announcement.

Amazfit T-Rex price specifications

The Amazfit T-Rex features a 1.3-inch (360x360 pixels) AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It comes with an optical heart rate sensor (PPG), 3-axis accelerator, geomagnetic sensor, and ambient light sensor onboard. For connectivity, the Amazfit T-Rex uses Bluetooth v5.0 and also has GPS + GLONASS. It is backed by a 390mAh battery that the company claims, can last up 20 days in daily use mode. In basic watch mode, the battery can last up to 66 days. With continuous GPS use, the watch will run out in 20 hours. Huami says it takes about two hours to fully charge the watch. The Amazfit T-Rex is 5ATM water resistant meaning it can sustain submersion in water up to 50 meters. It measures 47.7x47.7x13.5mm and weighs about 58 grams. This rugged smartwatch is MIL-STD-810G compliant and has passed 12 regulations on military grade testing.

When it comes to activity tracking, the Amazfir T-Rex has 14 sports modes and can monitor sports heart rate, statistics of exercise duration, and other data. It comes with all-day heart rate monitoring and you can perform other smartwatch functions like getting notifications, checking the weather, call reminders, SMS reminders, mobile payment, and more.

