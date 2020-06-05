Technology News
Amazfit T-Rex Price in India Revealed, Pre-Bookings Start June 7 via Amazon

Amazfit T-Rex is a rugged smartwatch that is MIL-STD-810G compliant.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 5 June 2020 17:16 IST
Amazfit T-Rex Price in India Revealed, Pre-Bookings Start June 7 via Amazon

Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch was launched in five colour options back in January

Highlights
  • Amazfit T-Rex is said to provide 20 hours of battery life
  • Amazfir T-Rex has 14 sports modes and can monitor sports heart rate
  • The smartwatch by Huami weighs about 58 grams

Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch by Huami will be available for pre-bookings in India starting June 7. The smartwatch from the Xiaomi backed company is listed on Amazon, where its pricing has also been revealed. It features an AMOLED display and 20-day battery life along with 12 military certifications. Currently, details on the exact sale date for the Amazfit T-Rex have not been shared. The smartwatch was first unveiled back in January and it was launched in five colour options.

Amazfit T-Rex price

As per the Amazon listing, the Amazfit T-Rex is priced at Rs. 9,999. It will be up for pre-orders via Amazon starting June 7, however, the exact sale date remains unclear. The listing also does not reveal any price offers. Customers can choose the "Notify Me" option on the e-retail site to get the latest updates about Amazfit T-Rex.

To recall, Amazfit T-Rex was first unveiled at CES 2020 event in January. The smartwatch was launched in Ash, Black, Camouflage, Green, and Khakhi colour options.

Amazfit T-Rex specifications

The Amazfit T-Rex features a 1.3-inch (360x360 pixels) AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It comes with an optical heart rate sensor (PPG), 3-axis accelerator, geomagnetic sensor, and ambient light sensor onboard. Connectivity options on the Amazfit T-Rex include Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and GLONASS. The smartwatch packs a 390mAh battery that the company claims can last up 20 days in daily use mode. In basic watch mode, the battery is said to last up to 66 days.

Additionally, the Amazfir T-Rex has 14 sports modes and can monitor heart rate, statistics of exercise duration, and other data. Other features include call reminders, SMS reminders, mobile payment, notifications and more.

Huami claims that the watch takes about two hours to fully charge. The Amazfit T-Rex is 5ATM water-resistant meaning it can sustain submersion in water up to 50 meters. It measures 47.7x47.7x13.5mm and weighs about 58 grams. This rugged smartwatch is MIL-STD-810G compliant and has passed 12 regulations on military-grade testing.

Further reading: Huami, Amazfit T Rex, Amazfit T Rex Price, Amazfit T Rex Specifications
