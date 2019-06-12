Xiaomi-backed Huami has announced their latest smartwatch, the Amazfit Smart Watch 2, at a launch event in China. There are two versions of the Amazfit Smart Watch 2: a standard edition and an Avengers limited edition. Moreover, the new smartwatch sports an AMOLED display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2500. The company has also unveiled its latest fitness watch, simply called the Amazfit Health Watch that comes with support for Low-power BioTracker PPG sensor.

Amazfit Smart Watch 2

The Amazfit Smartwatch 2 sports a round 1.39-inch AMOLED display that has a resolution of 450x450 pixels and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, there's a 1.1Ghz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 2500 SoC, coupled with 512MB of LPDDR3 RAM and 4GB of eMMC storage. The smartwatch runs Amazfit OS with support for devices running Android 4.4 or above and iOS 10 and above. The smartwatch comes with 4G VoLTE support and is rated IP68 for water and dust resistance. It also packs 420mAh battery, which is claimed to offer 28 hours of battery life.

The key highlights of the smartwatch include automatic tracking of 10 sports activities. Then there's narrowband network technology that doesn't need the watch and the phone to be connected over Bluetooth so that you can report emergency health events in real time.

Apart from the standard edition Amazfit Smartwatch 2, there are two other variants of the smartwatch - Amazfit Smartwatch 2 ECG edition and Avengers limited edition. The ECG edition will be capable of storing up to 60 minutes of ECG data locally for up to 7 days. On the other hand, the Avengers edition is specially targeted at Marvel fans and only 5,000 units of the device will be put on sale. Additionally, the smartwatch will come with a custom theme and watchband.

The standard edition of the Amazfit Smartwatch 2 will cost CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,010). The ECG edition has been priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 13,005). And finally, the special Avengers edition has been priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,010). Amazfit Smartwatch 2 will go on sale later today, whereas the ECG edition and the Avengers Limited edition will be available next month.

Amazfit Health Watch

The Amazfit Health Watch comes equipped with a square 1.28-inch colour display with rounded corners. It has a resolution of 176x176 pixels with tempered glass protection. Under the hood, there's a Huangshan No. 1 processor. The Amazfit Health Watch has a 200mAh battery, which is claimed to offer up to 7 days of battery life. Additionally, the smartwatch comes with Bluetooth 5.0 LE and is water resistant to up to 30 meters.

The key highlights include the presence of a BioTracker PPG heart rate sensor that helps in measuring 24x7 PPG arrhythmia in the heart. It also has an ECG sensor that measures the ECG in 60 seconds and stores 60 minutes of ECG data locally. The watch also comes with narrowband network technology just like the Amazfit Smart Watch 2.

The price of the Amazfit Health Watch has been set at CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 7,003) and its sales will open later this month in China.