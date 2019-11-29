Technology News
loading

Huami Amazfit GTS Titanium Edition Smartwatch Launched, Sales Start From December 1

The body of this new edition is made of a titanium alloy coupled with a fluoro rubber strap.

By | Updated: 29 November 2019 16:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huami Amazfit GTS Titanium Edition Smartwatch Launched, Sales Start From December 1

The standard Amazfit GTS costs Rs. 9,999 in India

Highlights
  • Huami announces Amazfit GTS Titanium edition
  • Only Available in China for now
  • Sale starts on December 1

Xiaomi-backed brand Huami has announced the launch of a new Titanium edition of its Amazfit GTS smartwatch in China. This new edition sports a titanium build along with a fluoro-rubber strap in comparison to the aluminium build and silicone strap found in the standard Amazfit GTS. And apart from these cosmetic changes, the internals of the new version remains the same as the standard edition. To recap, Huami launched the Amazefit GTS in India in October, earlier this year and the standard edition of the smartwatch costs Rs. 9,999 in the country.

As per a report by Chinese publication MyDrivers, the new Titanium edition of the Amazfit GTS has been launched for the Chinese market, which means at least for now the smartwatch will only be available in China. Also, as we mentioned above, this new edition uses titanium for the body of the smartwatch, which is a much stronger alloy in comparison to aluminium and is also more resistant to corrosion. Additionally, the silicone strap found in the standard version has been replaced with a fluoro-rubber strap, a material that is softer, skin-friendly, and resistant to dirt. And that's about it for the differences between the standard version and the titanium version of the Amazfit GTS.

amazfit gts titanium edition amazfit gts titanium edition

Photo Credit: MyDrivers

The Amazfit GTS Titanium edition has been priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 13,240), and it will go on sale in China on December 1 via Tmall, Amazfit store on JD.com, and on the Youpin online store. Additionally, there's no word on the launch and availability of the new Titanium edition in other regions outside of China.

Amazfit Price in India, specifications

The standard version of the Huami Amazfit GTS is priced at Rs. 9,999 in India and it is available for purchase via Amazon India.

The Amazfit GTS is equipped with a 1.65-inch AMOLED display that supports editable widgets. The battery life is promised to be up to 14 days and the smartwatch is 5 ATM water-resistant. Apart from this, onboard sensors include a Biotracker PPG bio-tracking optical sensor, 6-axis accelerometer, 3-axis geomagnetic sensor, pressure, and ambient light sensor. Lastly, there are also 12 different sports modes including outdoor running, treadmill, walking, outdoor/indoor cycling, elliptical trainer, pool/open water swimming, mountaineering, trail running, skiing and exercising.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huami, Amazfit GTS Titanium Edition, Huami Amazfit GTS, Smartwatch
Aman Rashid

Aman writes articles, shoots and hosts videos for Gadgets 360. One day he hopes to learn video editing and become an all-rounder. He loves sneakers and is a die-hard follower of wrestling. He follows a simple three-word mantra in life: Live, Laugh, Love.

More
China Seeks to Root Out Fake News and Deepfakes With New Online Content Rules
Honor Aims $2.3 Billion Revenue From Wearables Next Year, Bullish on India
Honor Smartphones
Huami Amazfit GTS Titanium Edition Smartwatch Launched, Sales Start From December 1
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi K30 to Pack 'World’s First High-Resolution Image Sensor': Report
  2. An Alien Comet From Another Star Is Soaring Through Our Solar System
  3. Vivo V17 Expected to Launch in India on December 9
  4. Black Friday 2019: Best Tech Deals to Buy From India
  5. Realme 5s to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today
  6. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  7. Redmi Note 8 Pro Gets an Electric Blue Colour Variant in India
  8. Black Friday 2019: What to Buy from India & How to Prepare
  9. Facebook App May Soon Get Dark Mode, Testing Hints
  10. Google Pay Spotted Working on a New Gold Gifting Option: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Aims $2.3 Billion Revenue From Wearables Next Year, Bullish on India
  2. Huami Amazfit GTS Titanium Edition Smartwatch Launched, Sales Start From December 1
  3. China Seeks to Root Out Fake News and Deepfakes With New Online Content Rules
  4. Black Friday 2019: Apple Devices, Gaming Products Hit Among Shoppers in the US
  5. Researchers Develop Bacteria Which ‘Eat’ Carbon Dioxide
  6. Honor to Launch More 5G Phones Under V, X, and Play-Series, Reveals Company President George Zhao
  7. Vivo V17 India Launch Expected on December 9 as Company Sends Event Invites
  8. Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale 2019 on Amazon India: Get Up to 60 Percent Discounts on International Brands
  9. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Sale Today at 4pm via Amazon, Mi.com: Check Price, Specifications
  10. Google Pay Spotted Working on a New Gold Gifting Option: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.