Huami has now launched three new smartwatches – Amazfit GTS, Amazfit Stratos 3, and Amazfit X. The Amazfit GTS looks to have borrowed its design from the Apple Watch series, while the Smart Sports Watch 3 has a round dial and is water and scratch resistant. The Amazfit X, on the other hand, has a bracelet-like design, featuring a flexible screen and is touted to last up to 7 days of normal use. The Amazfit X availability is set for 2020.

Amazfit GTS

Starting with the Huami Amazfit GTS, the Apple Watch lookalike has a metal polymer build, and features a 1.65-inch (348x442 pixels) AMOLED display with 100 percent NTSC colour saturation, 341ppi pixel density, and 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It comes with 20mm quick release silicone straps, is 5ATM waterproof, 9.4mm thin, and weighs 24.8 grams (without straps). The Amazfit GTS claims to offer 14 days of daily use. Connectivity options include GPS + GLONASS, NFC, and Bluetooth v5.0.

Sensors on board include a Biotracker PPG bio-tracking optical sensor, 6-axis accelerometer, 3-axis geomagnetic sensor, pressure, and ambient light sensor. The Huami Amazfit GTS sports 12 different sports modes, has one physical button for navigation, and is priced at CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 8,900). It has been made available in six different colours – Black, Red, Grey, Pink, Light Brown, and Blue.

Amazfit Stratos 3

Next up, Huami also revealed the Amazfit Stratos 3 smartwatch that features a 1.34-inch (320x320 pixels) circular dial offering a total of 260,000 colours. it is powered by the 1.2GHz dual-core processor, 512MB RAM, and 4GB of internal storage. The battery is said to last 7 days of autonomy, and 14 days if we only make basic use of the watch. It offers 19 sports modes that include running, swimming, cycling, and more. Connectivity options include NFC , GPS / Glonass / Beidou / Galileo, Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n. Sensors on board include a Biotracker PPG bio-tracking optical sensor, 6-axis accelerometer, 3-axis geomagnetic sensor, pressure, and ambient light sensor.

Huami Amazfit Stratos 3

It has four physical buttons, a 316L stainless steel dial for preventing any scratches, has a silicone strap, and is 5ATM waterproof as well. It weighs about 59.6 grams. The Amazfit Stratos 3 Classic Edition is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 12,900) while the Elite Edition is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 16,900). The Elite Edition is built with better quality metal i.e., Titanium is used for the bezel, and Sapphire is used for the dial. There's also a Star Wars Edition of the Amazfit Stratos 3 that has been unveiled alongside.

Amazfit X

Huami Amazfit X

Lastly, the Amazfit X has also been launched alongside and it features a flexible 2.07-inch display with 430nits brightness, and a curvature of 92 degrees. The bracelet-like wearable has a metal and glass chassis, and has no physical buttons. It offers pressure triggers to perform various functions, and a 220mAh battery claims to last for up to 7 days of normal use. The pricing and availability of the Amazfit X is not known, and will be unveiled in 2020.