Technology News
loading

Huami Amazfit Stratos 3, Amazfit GTS, Amazfit X Smartwatches Launched: Price, Specifications

The Amazfit X has a bracelet-like design and features a flexible screen.

By | Updated: 27 August 2019 18:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huami Amazfit Stratos 3, Amazfit GTS, Amazfit X Smartwatches Launched: Price, Specifications

Huami Amazfit GTS claims to offer 14 days battery life

Highlights
  • Huami Amazfit GTA is priced at CNY 899
  • Huami Amazfit Stratos 3 is priced starting at CNY 1,299
  • Amazfit X availability is set for 2020

Huami has now launched three new smartwatches – Amazfit GTS, Amazfit Stratos 3, and Amazfit X. The Amazfit GTS looks to have borrowed its design from the Apple Watch series, while the Smart Sports Watch 3 has a round dial and is water and scratch resistant. The Amazfit X, on the other hand, has a bracelet-like design, featuring a flexible screen and is touted to last up to 7 days of normal use. The Amazfit X availability is set for 2020.

Amazfit GTS

Starting with the Huami Amazfit GTS, the Apple Watch lookalike has a metal polymer build, and features a 1.65-inch (348x442 pixels) AMOLED display with 100 percent NTSC colour saturation, 341ppi pixel density, and 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It comes with 20mm quick release silicone straps, is 5ATM waterproof, 9.4mm thin, and weighs 24.8 grams (without straps). The Amazfit GTS claims to offer 14 days of daily use. Connectivity options include GPS + GLONASS, NFC, and Bluetooth v5.0.

Sensors on board include a Biotracker PPG bio-tracking optical sensor, 6-axis accelerometer, 3-axis geomagnetic sensor, pressure, and ambient light sensor. The Huami Amazfit GTS sports 12 different sports modes, has one physical button for navigation, and is priced at CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 8,900). It has been made available in six different colours – Black, Red, Grey, Pink, Light Brown, and Blue.

Amazfit Stratos 3

Next up, Huami also revealed the Amazfit Stratos 3 smartwatch that features a 1.34-inch (320x320 pixels) circular dial offering a total of 260,000 colours. it is powered by the 1.2GHz dual-core processor, 512MB RAM, and 4GB of internal storage. The battery is said to last 7 days of autonomy, and 14 days if we only make basic use of the watch. It offers 19 sports modes that include running, swimming, cycling, and more. Connectivity options include NFC , GPS / Glonass / Beidou / Galileo, Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n. Sensors on board include a Biotracker PPG bio-tracking optical sensor, 6-axis accelerometer, 3-axis geomagnetic sensor, pressure, and ambient light sensor.

amazfitstratos3 main Huami Amazfit Stratos 3

Huami Amazfit Stratos 3

It has four physical buttons, a 316L stainless steel dial for preventing any scratches, has a silicone strap, and is 5ATM waterproof as well. It weighs about 59.6 grams. The Amazfit Stratos 3 Classic Edition is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 12,900) while the Elite Edition is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 16,900). The Elite Edition is built with better quality metal i.e., Titanium is used for the bezel, and Sapphire is used for the dial. There's also a Star Wars Edition of the Amazfit Stratos 3 that has been unveiled alongside.

Amazfit X

amaftix main Huami Amazfit X

Huami Amazfit X

Lastly, the Amazfit X has also been launched alongside and it features a flexible 2.07-inch display with 430nits brightness, and a curvature of 92 degrees. The bracelet-like wearable has a metal and glass chassis, and has no physical buttons. It offers pressure triggers to perform various functions, and a 220mAh battery claims to last for up to 7 days of normal use. The pricing and availability of the Amazfit X is not known, and will be unveiled in 2020.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazfit X, Amazfit X Price, Amazfit X Specifications, Amazfit GTS, Amazfit GTS Price, Amazfit GTS Specifications, Amazfit Stratos 3, Amazfit Stratos 3 Price, Amazfit Stratos 3 Specifications, Huami
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
PUBG Update 4.2 for PS4 and Xbox Now Live, Brings Dynamic Weather in Erangel, Survivor Pass 4: Aftermath, More
TSMC Faces Infringement Claims Filed by US Rival GlobalFoundries
Honor Smartphones
Huami Amazfit Stratos 3, Amazfit GTS, Amazfit X Smartwatches Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Price and Variants Leaked
  2. Amazon Sale Offers Discounts on Samsung Galaxy M30, Honor 9N, More Phones
  3. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  4. ISRO Releases Fresh Set of Photos of Moon Craters Taken by Chandrayaan-2
  5. Realme XT Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  6. Flipkart and Amazon Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  7. Samsung Galaxy A10s With Massive 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Realme 5 to Go on Sale Again in India Today at 8pm via Flipkart, Realme
  9. Massive Asteroid Set to Pass by Earth Next Month
  10. The Best Hindi Movies on Netflix
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme XT Detailed in China, Specifications to Include Snapdragon 712 SoC, Up to 8GB of RAM, 4,000mAh Battery
  2. Fortnite v10.20 Update Brings a Borderlands 3 Crossover Called FortniteXMayhem
  3. Huawei Mate 30 Pro Alleged Marketing Image Leaks, Shows Circular Quad-Camera Layout
  4. Lenovo Legion Y740, Legion Y540 Gaming Laptops With GeForce RTX GPUs Launched in India
  5. TSMC Faces Infringement Claims Filed by US Rival GlobalFoundries
  6. Huami Amazfit Stratos 3, Amazfit GTS, Amazfit X Smartwatches Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. PUBG Update 4.2 for PS4 and Xbox Now Live, Brings Dynamic Weather in Erangel, Survivor Pass 4: Aftermath, More
  8. Google, Dell Partner on Chromebook Devices to Rival Microsoft in Enterprise Space
  9. Samsung Galaxy M40 Gets Update in India Brings August Security Patch, QR Scanner, Night Mode: Report
  10. Realme 5 to Go on Sale Again in India Today at 8pm IST via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.