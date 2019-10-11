Technology News
Huami Amazfit GTS Smartwatch With Up to 14-Day Battery Life Launched in India

Huami Amazfit GTS comes with 12 sports modes including outdoor running, treadmill, and outdoor/indoor cycling.

Updated: 11 October 2019 19:36 IST
Xiaomi-backed wearable brand Huami on Friday launched the Amazfit GTS smartwatch in India for Rs. 9,999. The smartwatch will initially be offered in Obsidian Black colour in India but is soon going to launch other options such as Steel Blue, Lava Grey, Rose Pink, and more. The smartwatch is equipped with varied advanced functionalities like battery life of up to 14 days and a 1.65-inch (348x442 pixels) AMOLED display with a curved screen. The Amazfit GTS sales will begin October 13 via Amazon in India.

Huami Amazfit GTS sports a metal polymer build and comes with 20mm quick release silicone straps. It also features 5 ATM water resistance, GPS enabled + GLONASS dual positioning function, Bluetooth v5.0, and 24 hours heart rate monitoring

Onboard sensors include a Biotracker PPG bio-tracking optical sensor, 6-axis accelerometer, 3-axis geomagnetic sensor, pressure, and ambient light sensor.

It comes with 12 different sports modes including outdoor running, treadmill, walking, outdoor/indoor cycling, elliptical trainer, pool/open water swimming, mountaineering, trail running, skiing and exercising.

"With the festive season around, we have a high expectation from the Indian market. We are looking forward to witnessing massive consumer trust and response from the Indian market and hope to be among the top preferred smartwatches in India," Mark Mao, Vice President of Overseas Business, Huami, said in a statement.

