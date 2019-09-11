Technology News
Huami Amazfit GTR Smartwatch With Optical Heart Rate Sensor, 24-Day Battery Life Launched in India

It will be available from Flipkart and Myntra starting September 12.

By | Updated: 11 September 2019 18:50 IST
Huami Amazfit GTR comes with 12 sports modes for monitoring physical activity

Huami Amazfit GTR comes with 12 sports modes for monitoring physical activity

Highlights
  • Huami Amazfit GTR features an optical sensor for heart rate monitoring
  • It comes in stainless steel, aluminium, and titanium variants
  • The Huami smartwatch will be available in multiple colour options

Xiaomi-backed Huami has today launched the Amazfit GTR smartwatch in India. It sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED display protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and is claimed to deliver a battery backup of up to 24 days. The Amazfit GTR smartwatch comes in three material variants and is equipped with a PPG biological optical tracking sensor for heart rate sensing. The Huami wearable is claimed to be water-resistant up to 5ATM. The Amazfit GTR smartwatch has only been launched in a single 47.2mm size in India, but it also has a 42mm model that is yet to make its way to the Indian market.

Huami Amazfit GTR price and availability in India

The Huami Amazfit GTR smartwatch has been priced at Rs. 10,999 and it will be available from Flipkart and Myntra starting Thursday, September 12. The smartwatch will be available in multiple colour options such as Cherry Blossom Pink, Moonlight White, Starry Black, and Tan among others. The Huami smartwatch, which was unveiled back in July, comes in a choice of titanium, stainless steel and aluminium alloy materials, each with a distinct finish on the dial.

Huami Amazfit GTR specifications

The Huami Amazfit GTR features a 1.39-inch (454x454 pixels) circular AMOLED display with a pixel density of 326ppi and with Gorilla Glass 3 on top for protection. Connectivity options on the wearable include Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS + GLONASS, and more. It is compatible with phones running Android 5.0 Lollipop and above, and iOS 10 or a later build. It measures 47.2x47.2x10.75mm and tips the scales at 48 grams. The smartwatch features a 410mAh Li-polymer battery that is claimed to last 24 days of regular activity and up to 74-days while being used in basic watch mode.

It supports up to 12 dedicated sports modes such as outdoor running, walking, outdoor riding, indoor riding, open water swimming, swimming in the pool, elliptical machine, mountaineering and trail running to name a few. The Huami Amazfit GTR comes equipped with an air pressure sensor, BioTracker PPG optical sensor for 24-hour uninterrupted accurate heart rate monitoring, a sedentary reminder, capacitive sensor, ambient light brightness sensor, 3-axis geomagnetic sensor, and a 6-axis accelerometer.

