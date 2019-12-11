Technology News
loading

Huami Amazfit GTR 47mm Titanium, Amazfit GTR 42mm Glitter Edition With AMOLED Display Launched in India

Huami Amazfit GTR 47mm Titanium and Amazfit GTR 42mm Glitter Edition are available for purchase through Flipkart.

By | Updated: 11 December 2019 12:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huami Amazfit GTR 47mm Titanium, Amazfit GTR 42mm Glitter Edition With AMOLED Display Launched in India

Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm Glitter Edition flaunts 60 Swarovski Zirconia stones

Highlights
  • Huami Amazfit GTR 47mm Titanium price is set at Rs. 14,999
  • Both Amazfit smartwatches come with GPS/ GLONASS support
  • Huami Amazfit GTR globally launched in 47mm and 42mm sizes back in July

Huami Amazfit GTR 47mm Titanium and Amazfit GTR 42mm Glitter Edition have been launched in India. Both new smartwatches are designed to offer 12 different sports modes including variations of running, cycling, swimming, mountaineering, and trail running. The smartwatches also come with an AMOLED display with Always-on technology and preloaded watchfaces. While the Amazfit GTR 47mm Titanium comes with a sturdy build, the Amazfit GTR 42mm Glitter Edition sports 60 Swarovski Zirconia stones and is coupled with an elegant white leather strap. Both smartwatches have water resistance and come with GPS/ GLONASS support.

Huami Amazfit GTR 47mm Titanium, Amazfit GTR 42mm Glitter Edition price in India

The Huami Amazfit GTR 47mm Titanium price in India is set at Rs. 14,999, while the Amazfit GTR 42mm Glitter Edition carries a price tag of Rs. 12,999. Both smartwatches are available for purchase through Flipkart. To recall, the Huami Amazfit GTR was launched globally back in July in both 47mm and 42mm variants. The regular Amazfit GTR 47mm and Amazfit GTR 42mm debuted in India in September with a starting price of Rs. 9,999.

Chinese brand Huami has tied up with PR Innovations to market and distribute the Amazfit GTR smartwatches in India.

Huami Amazfit GTR 47mm Titanium specifications, features

The Huami Amazfit GTR 47mm Titanium features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display that is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 panel. The smartwatch comes with a BioTracker PPG sensor for 24-hour heart rate monitoring. There are also features such as sedentary reminders, sleep analysis, and exercise tracking.

amazfit gtr 47mm titanium image Amazfit GTR 47mm Titanium

Amazfit GTR 47mm Titanium has a 1.39-inch AMOLED display

 

Similar to other smartwatches, the Amazfit GTR 47mm Titanium provides real-time notification alerts and reminders when the connected phone receives a new phone call or a text message. Users can also view weather information and use the built-in compass for navigation. There is also NFC support. Moreover, the smartwatch comes with an air pressure sensor.

The Amazfit GTR 47mm Titanium is claimed to deliver 24 days of battery life on a single charge.

Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm Glitter Edition specifications, features

Unlike the Amazfit GTR 47mm, the Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm Glitter Edition comes with a 1.2-inch AMOLED display. The smartwatch also packs a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and has a BioTracker PPG sensor for heart rate monitoring and features such as exercise tracking and sleep analysis.

The Amazfit GTR 42mm Glitter Edition is also capable of delivering notifications from the connected smartphone. Besides, it is claimed to provide 12 days of battery life on a single charge.

Amazfit GTR 47mm Titanium

Amazfit GTR 47mm Titanium

Strap ColorGrey
Compatible OSAndroid and iOS
Strap MaterialLeather
Dial ShapeRound
Display TypeAMOLED
Ideal ForUnisex
Amazfit GTR 42mm Glitter Edition

Amazfit GTR 42mm Glitter Edition

Strap ColorWhite
Display Size42mm
Compatible OSAndroid and iOS
Strap MaterialSilicone
Dial ShapeRound
Display TypeAMOLED
Ideal ForWomens
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huami Amazfit GTR 47mm Titanium price in India, Huami Amazfit GTR 47mm Titanium specifications, Huami Amazfit GTR 47mm Titanium, Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm Glitter Edition price in India, Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm Glitter Edition specifications, Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm Glitter Edition, Huami Amazfit GTR 47mm, Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm, Amazfit GTR, Amazfit, Huami
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Apple Mac Pro Costs Over $50,000 if You Get All the Upgrades
Honor Smartphones
Huami Amazfit GTR 47mm Titanium, Amazfit GTR 42mm Glitter Edition With AMOLED Display Launched in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi K30, Redmi K30 5G With Dual Selfie Cameras, Android 10 Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy S11+ Tipped to Pack Custom 108-Megapixel Image Sensor
  3. Realme Buds Air Price May Have Been Leaked by a Premature Flipkart Listing
  4. Realme XT 730G to Launch in India as Realme X2, Booster Sale Announced
  5. Oppo A9 2020 Gets a Vanilla Mint Colour Variant in India
  6. Apple's 16-Inch MacBook Pro Now Available in India
  7. Vivo V17 First Impressions
  8. Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Launched in Delhi NCR: Everything You Need to Know
  9. Jio's New Prepaid Recharge Plans Now Live: All You Need to Know
  10. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4G Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Huami Amazfit GTR 47mm Titanium, Amazfit GTR 42mm Glitter Edition With AMOLED Display Launched in India
  2. Apple Mac Pro Costs Over $50,000 if You Get All the Upgrades
  3. Facebook Portal Devices Can Now Work With WhatsApp Login
  4. Onida Fire TV Edition Smart TVs Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs. 12,999
  5. Former Boeing Manager Warned Company About Problems With 737 Max Production
  6. Realme Buds Air Tipped to Support Wireless Charging, Leaked Image Shows the Feature in Action
  7. Mars 2020 Headed to the Red Planet Next Year: NASA
  8. Android 10 Update Announced for Android TV, Packs Performance and Security Enhancements
  9. Twitch Signs DrLupo, LIRIK, TimTheTatman to Exclusive Contracts
  10. Amazon Lawsuit Will Not Delay $10 Billion JEDI Contract: Pentagon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.