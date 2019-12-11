Huami Amazfit GTR 47mm Titanium and Amazfit GTR 42mm Glitter Edition have been launched in India. Both new smartwatches are designed to offer 12 different sports modes including variations of running, cycling, swimming, mountaineering, and trail running. The smartwatches also come with an AMOLED display with Always-on technology and preloaded watchfaces. While the Amazfit GTR 47mm Titanium comes with a sturdy build, the Amazfit GTR 42mm Glitter Edition sports 60 Swarovski Zirconia stones and is coupled with an elegant white leather strap. Both smartwatches have water resistance and come with GPS/ GLONASS support.

Huami Amazfit GTR 47mm Titanium, Amazfit GTR 42mm Glitter Edition price in India

The Huami Amazfit GTR 47mm Titanium price in India is set at Rs. 14,999, while the Amazfit GTR 42mm Glitter Edition carries a price tag of Rs. 12,999. Both smartwatches are available for purchase through Flipkart. To recall, the Huami Amazfit GTR was launched globally back in July in both 47mm and 42mm variants. The regular Amazfit GTR 47mm and Amazfit GTR 42mm debuted in India in September with a starting price of Rs. 9,999.

Chinese brand Huami has tied up with PR Innovations to market and distribute the Amazfit GTR smartwatches in India.

Huami Amazfit GTR 47mm Titanium specifications, features

The Huami Amazfit GTR 47mm Titanium features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display that is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 panel. The smartwatch comes with a BioTracker PPG sensor for 24-hour heart rate monitoring. There are also features such as sedentary reminders, sleep analysis, and exercise tracking.

Amazfit GTR 47mm Titanium has a 1.39-inch AMOLED display

Similar to other smartwatches, the Amazfit GTR 47mm Titanium provides real-time notification alerts and reminders when the connected phone receives a new phone call or a text message. Users can also view weather information and use the built-in compass for navigation. There is also NFC support. Moreover, the smartwatch comes with an air pressure sensor.

The Amazfit GTR 47mm Titanium is claimed to deliver 24 days of battery life on a single charge.

Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm Glitter Edition specifications, features

Unlike the Amazfit GTR 47mm, the Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm Glitter Edition comes with a 1.2-inch AMOLED display. The smartwatch also packs a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and has a BioTracker PPG sensor for heart rate monitoring and features such as exercise tracking and sleep analysis.

The Amazfit GTR 42mm Glitter Edition is also capable of delivering notifications from the connected smartphone. Besides, it is claimed to provide 12 days of battery life on a single charge.