Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm With AMOLED Display, 12-Day Battery Life Launched in India at Rs. 9,999

Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm comes with a 50-meter water-resistant build.

By | Updated: 25 September 2019 17:16 IST
Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm sports a 1.2-inch AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm will go on sale starting September 29
  • The smartwatch has 12 sports modes
  • It comes in multiple wrist strap colours

Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm has been launched in India. The new launch follows the debut of the Amazfit GTR 47mm that took place earlier this month. The new smartwatch by Xiaomi-backed Huami is touted to deliver up to 12 days of battery life on a single charge. The Amazfit GTR 42mm includes a heart rate sensor as well as flaunts an AMOLED display. There are also multiple wrist strap colour options. To meet the demands of fitness and sports enthusiasts, the Amazfit GTR 42mm comes preloaded with various sports modes. The smartwatch is also designed to offer notifications through a connected Android or iOS device.

Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm price in India

The Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm price in India is set at Rs. 9,999. The smartwatch will go on sale through Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale starting Sunday, September 29. It will be available with silicone strap featuring multiple colour options, namely Starry Black, Cherry Blossom Pink, Moonlight White, and Coral Red.

To recall, the Huami Amazfit GTR debuted globally back in July in both 47mm and 42mm variants. The Amazfit GTR 47mm was launched in India earlier this month with a price tag of Rs. 10,999.

Chinese brand Huami has tied up with PR Innovations to market and distribute the Amazfit GTR in India.

Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm specifications, features

Featuring a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with 390x390 pixels' resolution, the Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm sports a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection that has an anti-fingerprint coating on top. The smartwatch includes an array of sensors that comprises a BioTracker PPG biological tracking optical sensor, air-pressure sensor, ambient light sensor, six-axis acceleration sensor, and a three-axis geomagnetic sensor. Further, it has a 50-meter water-resistant build.

The Amazfit GTR also comes with GPS + GLONASS for geo-positioning. To track fitness, there are 12 different sports, including several variations of running, cycling, swimming, mountaineering, trail running, and workout. The smartwatch is also capable of displaying the data collected like distance, pace, bpm range, laps, and time per lap after each workout.

Huami has offered Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity on the Amazfit GTR 42mm. Further, the smartwatch is capable of providing app notifications and incoming call alerts from a connected phone. It is compatible with devices running at least Android 5.0 and iOS 10.0.

The Amazfit GTR 42mm packs a 195mAh Li-Polymer battery that is touted to last for 12 days on a single charge and take around two hours for a full charge.

Strap ColorBlack, Pink, White
Display Size42mm
Compatible OSAndroid and iOS
Strap MaterialSilicone
Dial ShapeRound
