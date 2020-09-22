Amazfit GTR 2 and Amazfit GTS 2 smartwatches by Huami are here. The smartwatches will be available for purchase in China starting September 23; no details about when these will roll out to India and other key markets have been revealed yet. Amazfit GTR 2 and Amazfit GTS 2 boast of features such as blood oxygen monitoring. The smartwatches have almost the same features, and mainly differ in design and battery life.

Amazfit GTR 2 and Amazfit GTS 2 Price, Availability

The Amazfit GTR 2 is priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,800) for the Sports variant and at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 11,900) for the Classic variant. Amazfit GTS 2 is priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,800). The Huami smartwatches will be available online from September 23 in China.

Amazfit GTR 2 features, specifications

Amazfit GTR 2 features a 1.39-inch AMOLED panel with 328 ppi and a peak brightness of 450 nits. It is built with 3D glass on top that is surrounded by a ceramic bezel. Amazfit GTR 2 supports 12 professional sports modes, and will support 90 in the future, as per the company. The battery of the smartwatch can last up to 14 days with regular use and around 38 days in basic watch model use. It has a built-in GPS, NFC, 5ATM water resistance, and a voice assistant that can work online as well. It offers 4GB of internal storage that allows users to store up to 600 music tracks.

Amazfit GTR 2 has the latest BioTracker 2 PPG heart-rate sensor, capable of monitoring the heart-rate and checking the blood oxygen saturation levels. It boasts of a blood oxygen monitoring feature that measures the blood oxygen data in order to provide a score for the quality of breathing during sleep.

Amazfit GTR 2 is slimmer than the Amazfit GTR. It is available in the Class variant that has a stainless steel body and a leather strap, or the Sports variant that features an aluminium alloy body with a silicone strap. This smartwatch also has support to answer phone calls.

Amazfit GTS 2 features, specifications

The Amazfit GTS 2 features a rectangular 1.65-inch AMOLED display with rounded corners and a peak brightness of 450 nits. The smartwatch has a 341 ppi density for clear images. It comes in three colours - obsidian black, streamer gold, and dolphin gray. The battery life of Amazfit GTS 2 is around 7 days with regular use, and 20 days if used in basic watch mode.

Amazfit GTS 2 features are very similar to what Amazfit GTR 2 boasts of. It has up to 12 sports modes right now that will be extended to 90 soon, as per the company. Amazfit GTS 2 has the same blood oxygen monitoring features as the GTR 2, and 24/7 heart-rate tracking feature. The smartwatch has 4GB of internal storage, built-in GPS, the ability to store music, and support for receiving calls.

