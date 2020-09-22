Technology News
loading

Amazfit GTR 2, Amazfit GTS 2 Smartwatches With Blood Oxygen Monitoring Support Launched

Amazfit GTS 2 and Amazfit GTR 2 will go on sale in China starting September 23.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 22 September 2020 18:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazfit GTR 2, Amazfit GTS 2 Smartwatches With Blood Oxygen Monitoring Support Launched

Huami Amazfit GTR 2 and Amazfit GTS 2 have blood monitoring features

Highlights
  • Amazfit GTR 2 and GTS 2 with blood monitoring features have been launched
  • The prices for the smartwatches start at Rs. 10,800
  • The smartwatches have support for answering calls as well

Amazfit GTR 2 and Amazfit GTS 2 smartwatches by Huami are here. The smartwatches will be available for purchase in China starting September 23; no details about when these will roll out to India and other key markets have been revealed yet. Amazfit GTR 2 and Amazfit GTS 2 boast of features such as blood oxygen monitoring. The smartwatches have almost the same features, and mainly differ in design and battery life.

Amazfit GTR 2 and Amazfit GTS 2 Price, Availability

The Amazfit GTR 2 is priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,800) for the Sports variant and at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 11,900) for the Classic variant. Amazfit GTS 2 is priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,800). The Huami smartwatches will be available online from September 23 in China.

Amazfit GTR 2 features, specifications

Amazfit GTR 2 features a 1.39-inch AMOLED panel with 328 ppi and a peak brightness of 450 nits. It is built with 3D glass on top that is surrounded by a ceramic bezel. Amazfit GTR 2 supports 12 professional sports modes, and will support 90 in the future, as per the company. The battery of the smartwatch can last up to 14 days with regular use and around 38 days in basic watch model use. It has a built-in GPS, NFC, 5ATM water resistance, and a voice assistant that can work online as well. It offers 4GB of internal storage that allows users to store up to 600 music tracks.

Amazfit GTR 2 has the latest BioTracker 2 PPG heart-rate sensor, capable of monitoring the heart-rate and checking the blood oxygen saturation levels. It boasts of a blood oxygen monitoring feature that measures the blood oxygen data in order to provide a score for the quality of breathing during sleep.

Amazfit GTR 2 is slimmer than the Amazfit GTR. It is available in the Class variant that has a stainless steel body and a leather strap, or the Sports variant that features an aluminium alloy body with a silicone strap. This smartwatch also has support to answer phone calls.

Amazfit GTS 2 features, specifications

The Amazfit GTS 2 features a rectangular 1.65-inch AMOLED display with rounded corners and a peak brightness of 450 nits. The smartwatch has a 341 ppi density for clear images. It comes in three colours - obsidian black, streamer gold, and dolphin gray. The battery life of Amazfit GTS 2 is around 7 days with regular use, and 20 days if used in basic watch mode.

Amazfit GTS 2 features are very similar to what Amazfit GTR 2 boasts of. It has up to 12 sports modes right now that will be extended to 90 soon, as per the company. Amazfit GTS 2 has the same blood oxygen monitoring features as the GTR 2, and 24/7 heart-rate tracking feature. The smartwatch has 4GB of internal storage, built-in GPS, the ability to store music, and support for receiving calls.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huami, Amazfit GTR 2, Amazfit GTS 2, Amazfit GTR 2 Price, Amazfit GTS 2 Price, Amazfit GTR 2 specifications, Amazfit GTS 2 specifications
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Realme Q Series Phone Allegedly Spotted on TENAA, Key Specifications Tipped

Related Stories

Amazfit GTR 2, Amazfit GTS 2 Smartwatches With Blood Oxygen Monitoring Support Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mukesh Ambani Plans $54 Smartphone After Google Deal: Report
  2. Poco X3 With Snapdragon 732G SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  3. Nokia to Launch New Smartphones Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  4. Jio Postpaid Plus Brings Unlimited Calls, Access to Streaming Apps, More
  5. Realme C17 With Snapdragon 460 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  6. iPhone 12 Will Cost More Than iPhone 11 Due to 5G Support: Report
  7. OnePlus 8T Price Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch
  8. OnePlus Nord Users Report Random Factory Resets and Data Loss
  9. Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 Pro Debut in India
  10. Realme Narzo 20 Pro First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi Smart Speaker Expected to Launch in India on September 29
  2. Zoom, Twitter Hit by Allegations of Racial Bias in Algorithms, Twitter Says Work to Be Done
  3. OnePlus 8T Price, Specifications Tipped via Amazon Listing
  4. Amazfit GTR 2, Amazfit GTS 2 Smartwatches With Blood Oxygen Monitoring Support Launched
  5. TikTok Proposes Social Media Coalition to Curb Harmful Content
  6. Realme Q Series Phone Allegedly Spotted on TENAA, Key Specifications Tipped
  7. COVID-19 Surveillance Tool Apparently Used in Uttar Pradesh Exposed Data of Over 80 Lakh People: Researchers
  8. Jio Postpaid Plus Announced, Brings Unlimited Voice Calls, Access to Streaming Apps, and More
  9. Scientists Combat Anti-Semitism With Artificial Intelligence
  10. Amazon India Adds Support for Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu Languages Ahead of Festive Season
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com