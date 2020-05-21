Technology News
loading

Huami Amazfit Bip S Smartwatch With 40-Day Battery Life Launching in India on June 3

Huami Amazfit Bip S comes with 1.28-inch touchscreen with a resolution of 176x176 pixels and Always-on Display feature.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 21 May 2020 18:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Huami Amazfit Bip S Smartwatch With 40-Day Battery Life Launching in India on June 3

Huami Amazfit Bip S is 5ATM water resistant

Highlights
  • Huami Amazfit Bip S was originally unveiled at CES 2020
  • It features a 1.28-inch touchscreen
  • Huami says the Amazfit Bip S can last up to 40 days on single charge

Huami, the Xiaomi-backed company, has announced it will launch its Amazfit Bip S smartwatch in India on June 3. The budget-friendly smartwatch was first showcased at CES 2020 in January, alongside some other smart products by the brand. The Amazfit Bip S boasts of impressive features and a whopping 40-day battery life. It has a coloured display, personal activity tracking, and a variety of sports modes. It also has built-in GPS.

Amazfit Bip S price (expected)

The Amazfit Bip S smartwatch was unveiled at CES 2020 and at the time, its price was set at $69.90 (roughly Rs. 5,200). It has four different strap options, including Carbon Black, Red Orange, Warm Pink, and White Rock. The Amazfit Bip S smartwatch will go on sale in India starting June 3, and we expect a pricing similar to the launch price tag of the smartwatch.

Amazfit Bip S specifications, features

The Amazfit Bip S, as per the company website, is made from Polycarbonate that gives it a lightweight form factor at just 19 grams without the strap and 31 grams with the strap. The rectangular dial is 42x35.3x11.4mm in size. It uses Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity and comes with GPS, as well as GLONASS for location tracking. It has a 1.28-inch Transflective Color TFT display with a resolution of 176x176 pixels. It comes with Always-on Display feature. The touchscreen in protected by 2.5D Corning Gorilla 3 generation tempered glass and it also has an anti-fingerprint coating.

The 200mAh battery is said to charge in around 2.5 hours and with basic usage, Huami says it can last for up to 40 days, with a typical usage battery life of 15 days. If you continuously use the GPS on the Amazfit Bip S, it will last for 22 hours. The watch runs Amazfit OS and the onboard sensors include PPG Bio-Tracking Optical Sensor, 3-axis acceleration sensor, and 3-axis geomagnetic sensor. The Amazfit Bip S is also 5ATM water resistant. It comes with the Huami-PAI health assessment system with continuous heart rate and resting heart rate monitoring. There are 10 Sports Modes built in and the watch can be used to control music on your phone, as well as get reminders and weather forecasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Huami, Huami Amazfit Bip S, Huami Amazfit Bip S price, Huami Amazfit Bip S specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Tecno Spark 5 Launched With 'Dot-In' Display, Quad-Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Huami Amazfit Bip S Smartwatch With 40-Day Battery Life Launching in India on June 3
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review
  2. Moto G8 Power Lite With 5,000mAh Battery, Helio P35 SoC Launched in India
  3. TikTok Rating Drops Further on Android as Indian Users Leave 1-Star Reviews
  4. Airtel Launches Rs. 251 Pack With 50GB Data, Rs. 98 Plan Revised Again
  5. Everything You Need to Know About WhatsApp Web Version
  6. Oppo Find X2 Neo With 5G Support, 90Hz Display Launched
  7. While Swiggy and Zomato Face Layoffs, Amazon Starts Food Delivery in India
  8. Xiaomi May Launch the Redmi AirDots S in India on May 26
  9. MIUI 12 Global Rollout to Kick Off in June: All Details
  10. TikTok App Listings Flooded With 1-Star Reviews Amid Video Controversy
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Can Stop US Election Interference, CEO Mark Zuckerberg Says
  2. Exterminate! UV Robot Sent to Singapore Mall to Zap Coronavirus
  3. Samsung Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition Is a Smartphone Made for Military: Specifications
  4. Facebook Messenger Gets Scam Warnings to Help Users Avoid Potentially Harmful Interactions
  5. Huami Amazfit Bip S Smartwatch With 40-Day Battery Life Launching in India on June 3
  6. Tecno Spark 5 Launched With 'Dot-In' Display, Quad-Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  7. OnePlus, Realme, Others Join Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi’s P2P File Transfer Alliance
  8. Realme Buds Q TWS Earbuds to Launch Along with 7 Realme Products on May 25
  9. Moto G8 Power Lite With 5,000mAh Battery, Helio P35 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. TikTok Rating Drops to 1.2 Stars on Android Following CarryMinati Roast, Faizal Siddiqui ‘Acid Attack’ Video
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com