Huami, the Xiaomi-backed company, has announced it will launch its Amazfit Bip S smartwatch in India on June 3. The budget-friendly smartwatch was first showcased at CES 2020 in January, alongside some other smart products by the brand. The Amazfit Bip S boasts of impressive features and a whopping 40-day battery life. It has a coloured display, personal activity tracking, and a variety of sports modes. It also has built-in GPS.

Amazfit Bip S price (expected)

The Amazfit Bip S smartwatch was unveiled at CES 2020 and at the time, its price was set at $69.90 (roughly Rs. 5,200). It has four different strap options, including Carbon Black, Red Orange, Warm Pink, and White Rock. The Amazfit Bip S smartwatch will go on sale in India starting June 3, and we expect a pricing similar to the launch price tag of the smartwatch.

Amazfit Bip S specifications, features

The Amazfit Bip S, as per the company website, is made from Polycarbonate that gives it a lightweight form factor at just 19 grams without the strap and 31 grams with the strap. The rectangular dial is 42x35.3x11.4mm in size. It uses Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity and comes with GPS, as well as GLONASS for location tracking. It has a 1.28-inch Transflective Color TFT display with a resolution of 176x176 pixels. It comes with Always-on Display feature. The touchscreen in protected by 2.5D Corning Gorilla 3 generation tempered glass and it also has an anti-fingerprint coating.

The 200mAh battery is said to charge in around 2.5 hours and with basic usage, Huami says it can last for up to 40 days, with a typical usage battery life of 15 days. If you continuously use the GPS on the Amazfit Bip S, it will last for 22 hours. The watch runs Amazfit OS and the onboard sensors include PPG Bio-Tracking Optical Sensor, 3-axis acceleration sensor, and 3-axis geomagnetic sensor. The Amazfit Bip S is also 5ATM water resistant. It comes with the Huami-PAI health assessment system with continuous heart rate and resting heart rate monitoring. There are 10 Sports Modes built in and the watch can be used to control music on your phone, as well as get reminders and weather forecasts.