Huami Amazfit Bip S Price Revealed Ahead of June 3 India Launch

Huami Amazfit Bip S smartwatch will be launched in India on June 3 as per the recent announcement by the Xiaomi backed company. At the time, the pricing for the smartwatch was not disclosed but now, a teaser page on Amazon states that the Huami Amazfit Bip S smartwatch will be priced at Rs. 4,999. The Amazon page shows the watch in four different colour options and shares its specifications as well. Notably, the Amazfit Bip S was originally unveiled at CES 2020 in January.

Amazfit Bip S price

The Amazfit Bip S by Huami is priced at Rs. 4,999 as per the teaser page on Amazon. The company recently announced that the watch will be launched in India on June 3. Sales will begin from June 3 as well via Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra.

Amazfit Bip S specifications

The Amazfit Bip S features a 1.28-inch Transflective Color TFT display with a resolution of 176x176 pixels. The watch features Bluetooth v5.0 and comes with GPS, as well as GLONASS for location tracking. There is an Always-on Display feature and the touchscreen in protected by 2.5D Corning Gorilla tempered glass with an anti-fingerprint coating. The Amazfit Bip S comes with a 200mAh battery that the company says will charge in around 2.5 hours. With basic usage, it can last up to 40 days and typical usage will get you 15 days of battery life. Continuous use of GPS will drain the battery in 22 hours.

The Amazfit Bip S runs Amazfit OS. The sensors include PPG Bio-Tracking Optical Sensor, 3-axis acceleration sensor, and a 3-axis geomagnetic sensor. It comes with the Huami-PAI health assessment system with continuous heart rate and resting heart rate monitoring. This system is aimed at giving the user all the necessary information in a simple manner. There are 10 Sports Modes built in and the watch can be used to control music on your phone, as well as get reminders and weather forecasts. The smartwatch is 5ATM water resistant. The rectangular dial measures 42x35.3x11.4mm in size and due to the Polycarbonate build, the watch weighs 31 grams with the strap, and 19 grams without the strap.

