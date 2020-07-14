Technology News
Amazfit Bip S Lite Smartwatch With 40-Day Battery Life Launching in India on July 29

Huami Amazfit Bip S Lite is a toned-down version of Amazfit Bip S that was launched in India in March.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 14 July 2020 14:53 IST
Amazfit Bip S Lite will be offered in Black and Blue colour options

Highlights
  • Amazfit Bip S Lite will be available to purchase via Flipkart
  • Users will be able to buy the Huami watch via Amafit India site
  • Amazfit Bip S Lite carries 8 sport modes and 5 ATM water-resistant build

Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch by Huami will launch in India on July 29, the company announced on Tuesday. As its name suggests, the Amazfit Bip S Lite is the toned-down variant of the Amazfit Bip S that was launched in the country last month. The new smartwatch by Huami will come with 5 ATM water-resistant build, eight sport modes, and a heart rate sensor. The company claims that the smartwatch can provide up to 40 days of battery life.

The new Huami Amazfit Bip S Lite will be available to purchase via Flipkart and Amazfit India website. The company is yet to disclose its pricing in India.

However, we can expect the upcoming smartwatch to cost less than the Amazfit Bip S that is currently available for Rs. 4,999. More information from the Xiaomi-backed wearables brand Huami is expected in the coming days.

Amazfit Bip S Lite specifications

The Amazfit Bip S Lite features an always-on colour display; however, its screen size and pixel resolution remain unclear. In terms of its design, it comes with a square-shaped dial - similar to the Amazfit Bip S smartwatch. The company claims that its colour display will offer easy readability even under bright sunlight. The smartwatch will come in Black and Blue colour options.

According to the Xiaomi-backed company, the Amazfit Bip S Lite integrates Huami's Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) that will enable users to monitor personal activity and overall fitness and heart health. The upcoming smartwatch will also pack eight sports modes, 5 ATM water-resistant build, Bluetooth music control, weather forecast, and a Heart Rate sensor. The sport modes can track activities such as treadmill, outdoor running, walking, indoor and outdoor cycling, yoga, elliptical trainer, and freestyle. Users will be able to monitor their performance and manage the watch via the Amazfit app for Android and iOS.

Lastly, it is said to last for up to 40 days on single a charge. The Amazfit Bip S Lite will weigh 30 grams, the company adds.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Amazfit Bip S Lite, Amazfit Bip S Lite specifications, Huami Amazfit Bip S Lite, Huami
Google in Talks to Invest $4 Billion in Reliance Jio Platforms: Report
