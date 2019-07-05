Huami Amazfit Bip Lite has been launched in India. The new smartwatch is touted to deliver up to 45 days of battery life on a single charge. It also sports an optical PPG heart rate sensor and is designed to track activities such as cycling and running. Similar to the earlier launched Amazfit Bip, the Amazfit Bip Lite is compatible with Android and iOS devices. The smartwatch also provides real-time app notifications. Xiaomi-backed wearable brand Huami has partnered with Amazon India for selling the new Amazfit Bip model in the country.

Featuring a 1.28-inch always-on display, the Huami Amazfit Bip Lite provides activity tracking while on-the-go. The smartwatch is also equipped with multi-sport tracking and is claimed to track four cardio activities, including cycling and running.

Huami has provided the optical PPG sensor that enables heart rate monitoring on the Amazfit Bip Lite. Also, there are sensors such as a three-axis accelerometer, barometer, and a compass to enable activity tracking.

In addition to fitness-centric features, the Huami Amazfit Bip Lite provides notifications for voice calls and messages when connected with a compatible mobile device. The smartphone is also 30 metres water-resistant and is claimed to be swim proof. Furthermore, it weighs 32 grams and comes with a classic curved corners design.

Amazon.in will start selling the Huami Amazfit Bip Lite from July 15 with a price tag of Rs. 3,999.

To recall, Huami last year launched the Amazfit Bip in India alongside the Amazfit Stratos. The Amazfit Bip was priced at Rs. 5,499.

