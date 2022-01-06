Technology News
CES 2022: HTC Vive Focus 3 VR Headset Gets a Vive Wrist Tracker Companion for Doing More in Virtual Spaces

HTC Vive Wrist Tracker lets users track movement without relying on the headset cameras.

By David Delima | Updated: 6 January 2022 18:38 IST
Photo Credit: HTC

HTC Vive Wrist Tracker can also be attached to small objects for easier tracking with a headset

Highlights
  • HTC Vive Wrist Tracker will complement the HTC Vive Focus 3 headset
  • HTC Vive Wrist Tracker is priced at $129 (roughly Rs. 9,600)
  • The company is yet to reveal pricing and availability outside the US

HTC Vive Wrist Tracker has been announced by the company at CES 2022 as a controller for the company's Vive Focus 3 Virtual Reality (VR) headset. The new tracker works in tandem with the Vive Focus 3 headset, and can be worn on either arm. According to the company, the new Vive Wrist Tracker can track a user's orientation and position from their wrist to their elbow, without relying on the headset's cameras to capture movement. HTC says the tracker can be used for applications such as virtual training exercises.

HTC Vive Wrist Tracker price, availability

The new HTC Vive Wrist Tracker price is set at $129 (roughly Rs. 9,600) and will be available in the US in early 2022, according to an HTC Vive blog post. The company says it will also release a 3D CAD model of the wrist tracker to allow users to create their own docking solutions or harnesses. HTC is yet to reveal pricing and availability details for other regions, including India.

htc vive wrist tracker ping pong htc htc vive vr wrist tracker.

HTC Vive Wrist Tracker shown in a demo tracking the position of a ping pong paddle
Photo Credit: HTC

HTC Vive Wrist Tracker specifications, features

HTC Vive Wrist Tracker allows users to track the position of their arm — from the wrist to the elbow — in 3D space. It is designed to pair with the company's Vive Focus 3 headset with a single button. The tracker allows users to predict a user's pose when the headset is unable to see the tracker, according to the company. The tracker offers four hours of battery life and can be charged over USB Type-C. It features LEDs that are picked up directly by the Vive Focus 3 tracking cameras, for standalone tracking.

The tracker can be used for specific applications that require tracking hand-held objects like a steering wheel or accessories like a racquet or bat, or even weapons for first-person shooter games. This can be helpful for activities that require recording the precise arm and wrist position of the wearer, such as simulating a tennis match or even training employees on how to use specific equipment.

The company also revealed that the HTC Vive Wrist Tracker is capable of tracking small objects easily. VR headsets can face issues tracking smaller objects that need to be large enough for optimal tracking — a problem that the wrist tracker could solve once it is commercially available. The new HTC Vive Wrist Tracker is 85 percent smaller than the Vive Focus 3 controller and weighs 65g, according to the company.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: HTC Vive Wrist Tracker, HTC Vive, Virtual Reality, VR, VR Tracker, HTC Vive Focus 3
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
