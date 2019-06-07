Technology News

HTC Vive Pro Eye VR Headset With Native Eye-Tracking Goes on Sale at $1,599

The headset is available on Vive.com and at select retailers.

By | Updated: 7 June 2019 13:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
HTC Vive Pro Eye VR Headset With Native Eye-Tracking Goes on Sale at $1,599

HTC Vive Pro Eye was unveiled at CES 2019

Highlights
  • HTC Vive Pro Eye is priced at $1,599
  • The headset comes with native eye-tracking control
  • The headset is available in North America

HTC Vive Pro Eye was launched at CES this year, and the company said that the headset would launch sometime in the second quarter. The company has now announced that the HTC Vive Pro Eye is available in North America, retailing for $1,599 (roughly Rs. 1,10,800) on Vive.com and at select retailers. The biggest highlight of the HTC Vive Pro Eye headset is the fact that it comes with precision eye control technology, deeper data analysis, dynamic training environments, and more.

The HTC Vive Pro Eye, as mentioned, comes with native eye-tracking technology for monitoring eye movements in order to deliver a more immersive VR experience. It brings gaze-orientated menu navigation to remove the need for controllers and improve convenience of use in environments such as VR arcades or location-based entertainment.

The Vive Pro Eye employs what HTC calls 'foveated rendering', a technology which efficiently allocates the GPU power for better image rendering and an overall sharper visual output. HTC claims that the new Vive VR headset, meant for professional VR use cases, will drastically enhance the user experience by eliminating the need for controllers and using the eye movements for executing commands, which can prove to be particularly useful when it comes to VR gaming.

HTC says that the Vive Pro Eye headset has proved to be useful in multiple industries for training and simulation, consumer feedback and analytics, and gaze-oriented navigation, among many more.

HTC recently made available the Vive Focus Plus standalone VR headset carrying a price tag of $799 (around Rs. 50,000). The headset ships with a host of enterprise features such as Kiosk Mode, Gaze Support, device management tools for remotely managing, monitoring, and enrolling multiple devices simultaneously. It has been made available in 25 countries, and in some of the markets, the standalone VR headset will come bundled with an enterprise license at no additional cost.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HTC Vive Pro Eye, HTC Vive Pro Eye VR Headset, HTC Vive Pro Eye Price, HTC Vive Pro Eye Features
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Amazon's Jeff Bezos Says Robotic Hands Will Be Ready for Commercial Use in Next 10 Years
Facebook Suspends App Pre-Installs on Huawei Phones
Honor Smartphones
HTC Vive Pro Eye VR Headset With Native Eye-Tracking Goes on Sale at $1,599
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Poco F1 Price in India Temporarily Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 17,999
  2. Realme C2 to Go on Sale in India Today Again via Flipkart, Realme.com
  3. Canon EOS RP Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Review
  4. Redmi K20, K20 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India by Mid-July
  5. Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Review
  6. Mi 9T Said to Be Already on Sale in Philippines Ahead of Launch
  7. Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Redmi Note 7S Camera Comparison
  8. Amazon’s Mind the Malhotras Makes Very Little Effort to Be Original
  9. Nokia 2.2 With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, Selfie Notch Launched in India
  10. Google Maps SOS Alerts Will Soon Try to Navigate You Away From Disasters
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.