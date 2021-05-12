Technology News
loading

HTC Vive Pro 2, HTC Vive Focus 3 VR Headsets With 5K Resolution, Up to 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched

HTC Vive Pro 2 supports 120Hz refresh rate but is limited to 90Hz with the Vive Wireless Adapter.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 12 May 2021 12:02 IST
HTC Vive Pro 2, HTC Vive Focus 3 VR Headsets With 5K Resolution, Up to 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched

HTC Vive Pro 2, HTC Vive Focus 3 have up to 120-degree field-of-view

Highlights
  • HTC Vive Pro 2 headset costs $799 (roughly Rs. 58,700)
  • HTC Vive Pro 2 full kit costs $1,399 (roughly Rs. 1 lakh)
  • HTC Vive Focus 3 is an all-in-one VR headset

HTC Vive Pro 2 and HTC Vive Focus 3 have been launched at the company's ViveCon 2021 event. Both the VR headsets come with 5K resolution that is a major step up from their predecessors. Both offer high refresh rate and a wide field of view. HTC Vive Pro 2 comes with Hi-Res certified headphones and needs a desktop connection to work. The Vive Focus 3, on the other hand, is a standalone VR headset with precise room scale tracking.

HTC Vive Pro 2, HTC Vive Focus 3 price, availability

HTC Vive Pro 2 is priced at $799 (roughly Rs. 58,700) for just the headset and will be available for purchase from June 4. Pre-orders for the Vive Pro 2 are live now. There is a Vive Pro 2 kit as well that includes Base Station 2.0 and Vive Controllers. It costs $1,399 (roughly Rs. 1 lakh).

HTC Vive Focus 3 is priced at $1,300 (roughly Rs. 95,500) and will be available for purchase from June 27. As of now, HTC has not shared any information on when the two VR headsets will come to India.

HTC Vive Pro 2 specifications, features

HTC Vive Pro 2 comes with two 2.5K RGB low persistence LCD screens with 2,448x2,448 pixels per eye for a total of 4,896x2,448 pixels or as HTC calls it, 5K. It supports 90Hz and 120Hz refresh rate but the Vive Wireless Adapter is limited to 90Hz. The headset comes with up to 120-degree field-of-view (FoV) and has removable headphones with Hi-Res audio certification. HTC Vive Pro 2 comes with integrated dual microphones and Bluetooth for connectivity. The peripherals connect via USB Type-C port. In terms of sensors, Vivo Pro 2 features G-sensor, gyroscope, proximity sensor, IPD sensor, and SteamVR Tracking 2.0. Users can adjust IPD, headphone position, head strap, and lens distance.

Vivo Pro Focus launch inline viv

HTC Vive Pro 2 has support for 120Hz refresh rate

HTC Vive Focus 3 specifications, features

HTC Vive Focus 3 features dual 2.88-inch LCD panels with the same resolution as the Vive Pro 2. It supports 90Hz refresh rate and up to 120-degree FoV. You get dual microphones with echo cancellation, Hi-Res certified 3.5mm audio jack output, and dual drivers with directional speaker design. There are two integrated microphones as well. Vive Focus 3 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 platform which has twice the CPU and GPU performance compared to Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 mobile XR platform. Connectivity options on the Vive Focus 3 include two USB 3.2 Gen-1 Type-C peripheral ports, Bluetooth v5.2, and Wi-Fi 6. There are four tracking cameras, G-sensor, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor as well.

HTC Vive Focus 3 is backed by a 26.6Whr battery that is removable and swappable. The front gasket and rear padding attach magnetically, making them easier to remove and clean. There is a 150mm-wide facial interface and an IPD range of 57mm to 72mm. It also has a quick-release head strap design.

The controllers for the Vive Focus 3 have capacitive sensors on the trigger, Joystick, and thumb-rest area. There are Hall sensors on the trigger and grip buttons, along with G-Sensor and gyroscope. They have a claimed battery life of up to 15 hours and charge via USB Type-C port.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HTC Vive Pro 2, HTC Vive Pro 2 Price, HTC Vive Pro 2 Specifications, HTC Vive Focus 3, HTC Vive Focus 3 Price, HTC Vive Focus 3 Specifications, HTC
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
NASA’s Giant James Webb Space Telescope Succeeds in Key Pre-Launch Test
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Record Sales Help Ubisoft to a Terrific 2020–21
HTC Vive Pro 2, HTC Vive Focus 3 VR Headsets With 5K Resolution, Up to 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Price, Live Images Leak
  2. Carl Pei’s Nothing Is Launching Ear 1 TWS Earbuds in June
  3. Lenovo Legion 7i, Legion 5i, Legion 5i Pro Gaming Laptops Launched
  4. PS5 Pre-Orders Listed to Kick Off in India on May 17
  5. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  6. Asus Unveils New ROG Laptops WIth 11th-Gen Intel Core H-Series Chips
  7. OSIRIS-REx Space Probe Heads Home With Asteroid Dust From Bennu
  8. India Uses Video Conferencing Most for Education, Celebrations: Zoom Study
  9. Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ Specifications Surface Online
  10. Elon Musk Asks Twitter Users if They Want Tesla to Accept Dogecoin
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Sees Pandemic-Led Appliances Boom Extending Run to Rest of Year
  2. HTC Vive Pro 2, HTC Vive Focus 3 VR Headsets With 5K Resolution, Up to 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  3. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Record Sales Help Ubisoft to a Terrific 2020–21
  4. NASA’s Giant James Webb Space Telescope Succeeds in Key Pre-Launch Test
  5. WhatsApp Reacts to Criticism Over Privacy, Alleges Zomato, Ola, Aarogya Setu Collect Same or More Data: Report
  6. Elon Musk Asks Followers On Twitter if Tesla Should Accept Dogecoin as Payment
  7. PlayStation 5 Restock: PS5 Pre-Orders Listed to Begin in India on May 17
  8. Facebook Banned From Processing Personal Data of WhatsApp Users by German Regulator
  9. UK Online Safety Bill Proposes Hefty Fines, Criminal Action Against Social Media Executives Over Online Abuse
  10. YouTube Shorts Fund Announced, to Distribute $100 Million Among Creators
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com