HTC Vive Pro 2 and HTC Vive Focus 3 have been launched at the company's ViveCon 2021 event. Both the VR headsets come with 5K resolution that is a major step up from their predecessors. Both offer high refresh rate and a wide field of view. HTC Vive Pro 2 comes with Hi-Res certified headphones and needs a desktop connection to work. The Vive Focus 3, on the other hand, is a standalone VR headset with precise room scale tracking.

HTC Vive Pro 2, HTC Vive Focus 3 price, availability

HTC Vive Pro 2 is priced at $799 (roughly Rs. 58,700) for just the headset and will be available for purchase from June 4. Pre-orders for the Vive Pro 2 are live now. There is a Vive Pro 2 kit as well that includes Base Station 2.0 and Vive Controllers. It costs $1,399 (roughly Rs. 1 lakh).

HTC Vive Focus 3 is priced at $1,300 (roughly Rs. 95,500) and will be available for purchase from June 27. As of now, HTC has not shared any information on when the two VR headsets will come to India.

HTC Vive Pro 2 specifications, features

HTC Vive Pro 2 comes with two 2.5K RGB low persistence LCD screens with 2,448x2,448 pixels per eye for a total of 4,896x2,448 pixels or as HTC calls it, 5K. It supports 90Hz and 120Hz refresh rate but the Vive Wireless Adapter is limited to 90Hz. The headset comes with up to 120-degree field-of-view (FoV) and has removable headphones with Hi-Res audio certification. HTC Vive Pro 2 comes with integrated dual microphones and Bluetooth for connectivity. The peripherals connect via USB Type-C port. In terms of sensors, Vivo Pro 2 features G-sensor, gyroscope, proximity sensor, IPD sensor, and SteamVR Tracking 2.0. Users can adjust IPD, headphone position, head strap, and lens distance.

HTC Vive Pro 2 has support for 120Hz refresh rate

HTC Vive Focus 3 specifications, features

HTC Vive Focus 3 features dual 2.88-inch LCD panels with the same resolution as the Vive Pro 2. It supports 90Hz refresh rate and up to 120-degree FoV. You get dual microphones with echo cancellation, Hi-Res certified 3.5mm audio jack output, and dual drivers with directional speaker design. There are two integrated microphones as well. Vive Focus 3 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 platform which has twice the CPU and GPU performance compared to Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 mobile XR platform. Connectivity options on the Vive Focus 3 include two USB 3.2 Gen-1 Type-C peripheral ports, Bluetooth v5.2, and Wi-Fi 6. There are four tracking cameras, G-sensor, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor as well.

HTC Vive Focus 3 is backed by a 26.6Whr battery that is removable and swappable. The front gasket and rear padding attach magnetically, making them easier to remove and clean. There is a 150mm-wide facial interface and an IPD range of 57mm to 72mm. It also has a quick-release head strap design.

The controllers for the Vive Focus 3 have capacitive sensors on the trigger, Joystick, and thumb-rest area. There are Hall sensors on the trigger and grip buttons, along with G-Sensor and gyroscope. They have a claimed battery life of up to 15 hours and charge via USB Type-C port.