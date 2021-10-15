Technology News
loading

HTC Vive Flow Lightweight VR Glasses Launched: Price, Features

HTC Vive Flow VR glasses price is set at $499 (roughly Rs. 37,400)

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 15 October 2021 12:26 IST
HTC Vive Flow Lightweight VR Glasses Launched: Price, Features

Photo Credit: HTC

HTC Vive Flow comes with goggles like design

Highlights
  • HTC Vive Flow features two 2.1-inch LCD displays
  • HTC Vive Flow will go on sale starting November 2
  • HTC Vive Flow comes with the hot-swapping feature

HTC on Thursday, October 14 unveiled a new virtual reality (VR) headset called HTC Vive Flow with a lightweight design. The latest wearable that HTC calls VR glasses looks like a VR headset that can be worn like a pair of glasses. The foldable VR headset has two cameras, adjustable diopter dials, and dual inbuilt speakers. It is compatible with the Vive app. HTC Vive Flow comes with a 75Hz refresh rate with a 100-degree field-of-view (FoV), 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of onboard memory.

HTC Vive Flow price, availability

HTC Vive Flow is priced at $499 (roughly Rs. 37,400) and will be available for purchase starting November 2. Pre-orders for the device are live now in the US and Europe, and users ordering the VR Glasses before October 31 will get a protective Vive Flow Case free of cost. The case is compatible with all Vive Flow series products and will be dispatched from the same date. Apart from this, the HTC Vive Flow also comes with a two-month Viveport Infinity membership.

As of now, HTC has not shared any information on the availability of the VR glasses in India.

HTC Vive Flow specifications, features

HTC Vive Flow features two 2.1-inch LCD displays with a resolution of 1600 x1600 per eye. It supports a 75Hz refresh rate and a 100-degree FoV. The device has adjustable diopter dials for easy focus adjustment for each lens.

The foldable VR glasses have a sleek, dual-hinge fit design to match different head shapes and sizes, and an active cooling system to ensure comfort while wearing. There are replaceable face gasket and temple pads, making them easier to clean.

HTC Vive Flow offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The headset does not come with controllers and can be paired with Android smartphones — and not iOS devices yet — via Bluetooth v5 connectivity that acts as a controller. Users can cast phone apps onto a screen in VR using the Miracast option. It also works with the Vive app.

The wearable is equipped with two front-facing cameras for motion tracking. It also supports video pass-through for environmental awareness.

HTC Vive Flow comes with inbuilt stereo speakers with spatial audio support. It has dual noise, echo-cancelling microphones to eliminate interruptions. Additionally, the VR headset supports all Bluetooth headphones. Other connectivity options on the HTC Vive Flow include USB Type C-port and Wi-Fi.

The wearable does not include a power adapter in the retail box and it can be connected to an external power source. It is compatible with the HTC Vive Flow Power Adapter, which is sold separately. HTC has given hot-swapping feature to the latest VR glasses that gives users up to 5 minutes to switch power sources — like smartphones and power banks — when the battery of the source device is running low. This ensures the device does not reboot while changing power sources.

HTC Vive Flow weighs 189 grams. The headset's cable is 1.2 metres in length and the total weight of the headset with the cable is 239 grams.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HTC, HTC Vive Flow VR Glasses, HTC Vive Flow Price, HTC Vive Flow Specification, VR Glasses
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Microsoft AR Glasses: US Army Pushes Back Date on Wearables, Affirms Commitment to Deal
Facebook Pressed on COVID-19 Vaccine Disinformation by US State Attorneys General

Related Stories

HTC Vive Flow Lightweight VR Glasses Launched: Price, Features
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mumbai the Least Happy City in the World to Buy a Home: Study
  2. Free Guy Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced, Available in 4 Languages
  3. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Price, Renders, Specifications Surface Online
  4. FIFA Wants $1 Billion From EA Every Four Years for Its Name: Report
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. WhatsApp Now Rolling Out End-to-End Encrypted Cloud Backups: How to Use
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini Review
  9. Motorola Edge 20 Pro Review: Should OnePlus be Worried?
  10. Watch the Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 Teaser Trailer in Spanish, Hindi
#Latest Stories
  1. Bose SoundLink Flex Wireless Bluetooth Speaker With IP67 Build, 12-Hour Battery Launched
  2. Facebook Pressed on COVID-19 Vaccine Disinformation by US State Attorneys General
  3. HTC Vive Flow Lightweight VR Glasses Launched: Price, Features
  4. Bitcoin Sees Slump After Trading at Above $58,000, Ether Prices Reach Month-High
  5. Microsoft AR Glasses: US Army Pushes Back Date on Wearables, Affirms Commitment to Deal
  6. Infinix Note 11, Infinix Note 11 Pro With MediaTek Helio G96 SoCs Launched: Specifications
  7. TSMC Announces Chip Plant in Japan, Flags 'Tight' Capacity Throughout 2022
  8. Virgin Galactic to Delay Commercial Space Travel Service, Won’t Conduct Further Test Flights This Year
  9. Russia President Vladimir Putin Says Cryptocurrencies Too Unstable to Be Used for Oil Contracts
  10. Apple Watch Series 7 to Go on Sale in India Today; Fast Charging Requirements Detailed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com