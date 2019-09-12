Technology News
loading

HTC’s Vive Cosmos VR Headset Launching in India Next Month

Vive Cosmos is a PC-powered VR headset.

By | Updated: 12 September 2019 17:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
HTC’s Vive Cosmos VR Headset Launching in India Next Month

Taiwanese consumer electronics company HTC on Thursday announced that the new Vive Cosmos virtual reality (VR) headset would be launched in India in October during the festive season. It was originally showcased at CES earlier this year. It is the company's first VR headset to ship with the new Vive Reality System. The company is opening the pre-orders today in the US, however the exact release date for India is unclear. Vive Cosmos will cost Rs. $699 (roughly Rs. 50,000) in the US.

"Since Vive began our VR journey, we have continued to refine and improve on what a premium VR experience can and should be," said Raymond Pao, Senior VP of Product and Strategy, HTC Vive.

"Cosmos offers an unmatched experience and is also our most versatile headset yet, with inside-out tracking, options in the future for different faceplates, unlimited content in the box, and the new user interface, we see limitless possibilities for XR customers," Raymond added.

Vive Cosmos is built to adapt to the needs of VR customers with ease, versatility, and performance at the forefront. The all-new Vive tracking system offers a simplified setup that makes getting into VR faster and easier than ever before, with six camera sensors for wide and accurate inside-out tracking, the company said in a statement.

Cosmos features a 2880 x 1700 combined pixel resolution, an 88 per cent increase over the original Vive delivering crystal-clear text and graphics.

All-new LCD panels reduce the distance between pixels and combined with real RGB displays minimize screen-door effect.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HTC Vive Cosmos, HTC
OnePlus TV To Go On Sale During Amazon Great Indian Festival, Teaser Reveals
Honor Smartphones
HTC’s Vive Cosmos VR Headset Launching in India Next Month
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone XS Max Discontinued in India After iPhone 11 Pro Max Launch
  2. iPhone 11 First Impressions
  3. Full List of iPhone Prices in India (September 2019)
  4. New Realme Phone Spotted on TENAA, May Be Realme XT Pro
  5. Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  6. Huami Amazfit GTR Smartwatch With 24-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  7. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019 Sale: What to Expect
  8. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  9. New iPhones Shift Smartphone Camera Battleground to AI
  10. iPhone Lineup Price in India Slashed After iPhone 11 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. HTC’s Vive Cosmos VR Headset Launching in India Next Month
  2. OnePlus TV To Go On Sale During Amazon Great Indian Festival, Teaser Reveals
  3. iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Shift Smartphone Camera Battleground to AI
  4. Redmi 8A Tipped to Feature 5,000mAh Battery, 12-Megapixel Camera, Up to 4GB of RAM
  5. Netflix, Apple Cross Swords in Indian Streaming Market
  6. Oppo A9s With Quad Rear Cameras, 8-Megapixel Selfie Shooter Allegedly Spotted on TENAA
  7. Google Advertising Practices Targeted in US Antitrust Probe
  8. iPhone 11 Launch Event Was More Diverse Than Ever but Underrepresented Minorities Were Still Left Out
  9. Vivo U10 Online-Exclusive Smartphone Will Launch India on September 24
  10. Realme Days Sale Begins: Realme 5 on Open Sale, Realme 2 Pro and Realme 3 Price in India Cut, More Offers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.