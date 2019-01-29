Alongside the Honor View 20 smartphone launch, Huawei's sub-brand Honor has also launched the Honor Watch Magic and Honor Band 4 Running Edition in India. Both the wearables are available exclusively via Amazon India, and are priced starting at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 1,599 respectively. The two devices come with 5ATM water resistance as well. The Honor Watch Magic comes with 24 hours real-time heart rate monitoring, swim stroke recognition, 7-day battery life, and an HD AMOLED touchscreen display. The company has confirmed that the new wearables will be made available in the future exclusively via Amazon India, but did not confirm an exact release date.

Honor Watch Magic, Honor Band 4 Running Edition price in India, availability

The Honor Watch Magic is priced in India at Rs. 13,999 for the Lava Black sports variant, and Rs. 14,999 for the Moonlight Silver variant. The smartwatch will be available exclusively on Amazon India. The Honor Band 4 Running Edition, on the other hand, is priced in India at Rs. 1,599 and this wearable will also be available on Amazon India exclusively. It comes in Lava Red and Green colour options.

Interestingly, both the Honor Watch Magic smartwatch variants are being currently sold on Amazon for Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 22,490 respectively, though these must be third-party sellers. It is currently listed on Amazon India for Rs. 3,190, as we mentioned, this also must be a third-party seller.

Honor Watch Magic features

As mentioned, the Honor Watch Magic comes with 5ATM water resistance certification which means it can survive submersion of up to 50 meters. The smartwatch is just 11mm thin, and sports a 1.2-inch HD AMOLED touchscreen display with 390x390 pixels resolution. Features include 24-hour real-time heart rate monitoring, swim stroke recognition, scientific sleep mode, call reminders, altitude barometer, pressure monitor, various sports modes like smart running, and customisable watch faces. It comes with GPS, GLONASS, barometer, and NFC support.

Honor Watch Magic

The smartwatch packs a 178mAh battery, and the company claims that it lasts up to 7-days of easy daily use. Instead of running WearOS, the Honor Watch Magic runs its own operating system. The smartwatch supports both Android (4.4 or above) and iOS (9 or later) devices using Bluetooth 4.2 LE. To recall, the Honor Watch Magic was launched in China in November last year.

Honor Band 4 Running Edition features

Honor Band 4 Running Edition has also been launched in India. It was first unveiled in China in September last year alongside the Honor Band 4 base variant. The vanilla variant was launched in India last month, and the Running Edition has now been made available as well.

Honor Band 4 Running Edition

The Honor Band 4 Running Edition incorporates fewer features than the Band 4 to bring down the price tag. The Honor Band 4 Running Edition sports a PMOLED display and it does not have a coloured display like the standard variant. It also does not house a heart rate sensor and NFC support. It is fuelled by a smaller 77mAh battery with up to 12 days of working time.

The Honor Band 4 Running Edition comes with a 6-axis sensor that offers improved running detection by measuring cadence, step length, ground contact time, foot strike pattern, landing impact, eversion excursion and swing angle. It is water resistant up to 50 meters, measures 40.5x14.8x11.2mm, and weighs 6 grams.

