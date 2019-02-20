Technology News

Honor Watch Magic to Go on Sale in India From February 21 via Amazon

, 20 February 2019
Photo Credit: Amazon

Honor's Watch Magic will finally go on sale in India from February 21 exclusively via Amazon India

Highlights

  • Honor Watch Magic will go on sale in India from February 21
  • Honor's first smartwatch comes in two variants in India
  • The smartwatch will be available exclusively via Amazon India

Huawei's sub-brand Honor had launched the Honor Watch Magic last month, alongside the Honor View 20 smartphone. The company had revealed all the features and prices of its first smartwatch but didn't announce availability. But now, Honor has revealed that the Honor Watch Magic will go on sale on Amazon starting Thursday, February 21. The smartwatch will be available exclusively on Amazon India.

Honor announced the availability date for its first smartwatch via a tweet on Tuesday. The Honor Watch Magic is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the Lava Black sports variant while the Moonlight Silver variant is priced at Rs. 14,999 in India. Honor claims its smartwatch is the thinnest in its category.

The Honor Watch Magic features 5ATM water resistance which means it can handle being submerged in water for up to 50 meters. The smartwatch features a 1.2-inch HD AMOLED display and is just 9.8mm thin. Honor Watch Magic can record your heart rate in real-time, recognise swim strokes, capture sleep data, display reminders, and more. The smartwatch includes GPS, a barometer, and NFC support.

The smartwatch's 178mAh battery can last for up to 7 days on a full charge. You can pair the Honor Watch Magic with an Android or an iOS device via Bluetooth 4.2 LE.

For fitness enthusiasts, the Honor Watch Magic offers customised running courses along with real-time workout tracking. The smartwatch seems ideal for a bunch of activities including cycling, mountaineering, and swimming.

Honor's first smartwatch in India will compete with a number of other wearable products in India. Xiaomi-backed Huami also sells its fitness-oriented smartwatches in India at a similar price point. To recall, Honor had launched the Watch Magic in China back in November last year.

Comments

Further reading: Honor, Honor Watch Magic
