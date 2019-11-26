Honor Watch Magic 2 has been unveiled at an official event in Beijing, China. As a successor to the Honor Watch Magic that was unveiled back in November last year, the Honor Watch Magic 2 comes in two distinct size options with 46mm and 42mm case variants. The smartwatch also continues to the legacy by offering GPS support alongside features such as heart rate monitoring and a virtual pace-setter. In addition to the Honor Watch Magic 2, Huawei sub-brand Honor at its event launched the Honor FlyPods 3 as its newest truly wireless headphones. The new headphones have noise cancellation support. Further, the brand projects the Honor FlyPods 3 against the Apple AirPods Pro and Sony WF-1000XM3.

Honor Watch Magic 2, Honor FlyPods 3 price

The Honor Watch Magic 2 price starts at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 11,200) for the 42mm variant, while its 46mm model carries a starting price tag of CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,200). Honor has also brought a Flax Brown version of the 46mm Honor Watch Magic 2 that is priced at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,200). The 42mm variant comes in Agate Black and Peach Gold colour options, whereas the 46mm model has the Charcoal Black and Flax Brown options.

Honor will start selling the Watch Magic 2 from December 12. The smartwatch will go on sale in global markets, namely Czech Republic, Egypt, France, Finland, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Poland, the Philippines, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Thailand, Turkey, the UAE, Ukraine, and the UK.

Details about the India price and availability of the Honor Watch Magic 2 are yet to be announced. However, the Honor Watch Magic went on sale in the country with a starting price of Rs. 13,999.

In addition to the Honor Watch Magic 2, the Honor FlyPods 3 has been unveiled at the event that carries a price tag of CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 8,100). Details about the availability of the headphones are yet to be revealed.

Honor Watch Magic 2, Honor FlyPods 3 specifications

The Honor Watch Magic 2 comes in a stainless steel build and features 42mm and 46mm case options. The 42mm variant has a 1.2-inch circular AMOLED display, while the 46mm option sports a 1.39-inch display. There are also distinctions on the battery life front. The 46mm option is claimed to deliver up to 14 days of battery life, whereas the 42mm variant is touted to offer a seven-day battery life.

Both variants of the Honor Watch Magic 2 carry a similar list of features. The smartwatch offers GPS support as well as includes eight outdoor modes, seven indoor sports, virtual pace-setter, and heart rate monitoring. It is also designed to monitor stress levels and sleep patterns.

The Honor Watch Magic 2 is powered by HiSilicon Kirin A1 SoC. The smartwatch also works with Huawei TruSleep 2.0 technology that is designed to track and diagnose six common types of sleep disorders. There are also Huawei TruRelax and TruSeen technologies to monitor your mental and physical health. Further, the smartwatch is water-resistant up to 50 metres and can record your heart rate underwater.

When connected with a compatible smartphone, users can also make or receive phone calls via Bluetooth headphones or by using the built-in speaker and microphone. The smartwatch also has preloaded apps including Weather, Alarm, Timer, and Find My Phone. Moreover, there is 4GB of onboard storage that can be used to store up to 500 songs.

Aside from the Honor Watch Magic 2, Honor at its event in Beijing unveiled the Honor FlyPods 3. The new headphones have a noise cancellation design and a Transparency mode that gets activated with a long-press gesture. Further, the Honor FlyPods 3 have three built-in microphones and custom 10mm driver unit.

Honor FlyPods 3 come with a noise cancellation design similar to the AirPods Pro

Honor compares the performance of the Honor FlyPods 3 with the Apple AirPods Pro and Sony WF-1000XM3. However, the company is yet to bring the headphones to the masses.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.