Honor Watch GS Pro to Launch in India on October 8, Honor Choice TWS Earbuds May Debut Alongside

Honor Watch GS Pro will be available for purchase via Flipkart.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 30 September 2020 17:14 IST
Honor Watch GS Pro can deliver up to 25 days of battery life.

Highlights
  • Honor Watch GS Pro will launch in India via Flipkart on October 8
  • The smartwatch is expected to be priced at roughly Rs. 21,600
  • Honor Choice TWS will reportedly also launch alongside

Honor Watch GS Pro will launch in India on October 8. Honor announced on Twitter that the smartwatch will make its way to the country via Flipkart. Honor Watch GS Pro was unveiled earlier this month and has been designed as a rugged offering with MIL-STD 810G-rated build that is thermal, shock, and water resistant. The Honor Choice True Wireless Earbuds are also expected to be launched alongside the Honor Watch GS Pro by the Huawei sub-brand, as per a report.

Honor announced on Twitter that the Honor Watch GS Pro would launch in India via Flipkart starting 12pm (noon) on October 8, as part of the e-commerce platform's Big Billion Days sale. The rugged smartwatch was unveiled along with the Honor Watch ES at IFA 2020.

Meanwhile, a report by 91Mobiles claimed that the Honor Choice True Wireless Earbuds will also launch in India on October 8. Citing industry sources, the report claimed that the Honor Choice category will debut its first product in India with the TWS earbuds on the approaching October date. The Honor Choice True Wireless Earbuds, unveiled in June, will be priced under Rs. 5,000, as per the report.

These earbuds will reportedly have 24 hours of battery life. Honor has also introduced a new awareness mode for the Honor Magic Earbuds that comes with dual-microphone setup to eliminate distractions.

Honor Watch GS Pro price

The Honor Watch GS Pro is priced in Europe for EUR 249.99 (roughly Rs. 21,600). Although the official pricing for Indian markets hasn't been revealed yet, it is expected to be priced in the same range.

Honor Watch GS Pro specifications

The Honor Watch GS Pro features a circular 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454x454 pixels. It is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin A1 SoC and has GPS support as well as dual satellite positioning systems. It has 4GB of onboard storage, allowing users to store music for offline playback. The Honor Watch GS Pro can deliver up to 25 days of battery life.

The smartwatch offers 100 workout modes, including 15 professional and 85 customised ones. It also comes preloaded with multi-skiing modes. It also provides outdoor information like sunrise and sunset times, moon and tidal phases, and bad weather alerts. The Honor Watch GS Pro is compatible with Android and iOS devices, but some of its features are limited to Android.

Honor Watch GS Pro has health-tracking features such as 24x7 heart rate monitoring, all-night sleep tracking, and SpO2 monitor for blood oxygen level measurements. The smartwatch can be used for attending calls using an inbuilt speaker and microphone, or to send and receive messages.

Comments

