Honor Watch GS Pro and Honor Watch ES have been launched in India as two new smartwatches by Huawei sub-brand Honor. While the Honor Watch ES is designed for young people, the Honor Watch GS Pro is specifically targeted at urban explorers. The Honor Watch ES comes with a rectangular display. However, the Honor Watch GS Pro features a circular display that brings a typical wrist watch-like look and feel. The Honor Watch GS Pro is also an MIL-STD-810G-certified rugged smartwatch. Both Honor Watch GS Pro and Honor Watch ES were unveiled at IFA 2020 last month.

Honor Watch GS Pro, Honor Watch ES price in India

Honor Watch GS Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 17,999, while the Honor Watch ES comes with a price tag of Rs. 7,499. The Honor Watch GS Pro comes in a Midnight Black colour option. The Honor Watch ES, on the other hand, is offered in a Meteorite Black variant. In terms of availability, the Honor Watch GS Pro will go on sale through Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale starting October 16. The festive sale is notably open for Flipkart Plus members from October 15. In contrast, the Honor Watch ES will be available for purchase through Amazon starting October 17 — during the Great Indian Festival sale that will go live for Prime members on October 16.

On the part of launch offers, the Honor Watch GS Pro comes with a 10 percent instant discount via SBI cards. It is also available through no-cost EMI options of up to 12 months. The Honor Watch ES will also be available with a 10 percent instant discount but that is applicable for specifically HDFC Bank customers. There will also be a no-cost EMI option for up to six months.

The Honor Watch GS Pro and Honor Watch ES both debuted globally last month.

Honor Watch GS Pro specifications

The Honor Watch GS Pro comes with a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED touch display with a resolution of 454x454 pixels at 326 ppi of pixel density. The smartwatch is powered by Kirin A1 SoC, which is the same that's powering the Huawei Watch GT 2 and FreeBuds 3. There is also GPS support along with a dual satellite navigation system to provide an enhanced tracking on-the-go. Further, the Honor Watch GS Pro comes with a built-in speaker and microphone to enable quick voice calls.

Honor has provided an SpO2 monitor on the Watch GS Pro for blood oxygen level measurements. However, there is no medical certification — just like the Apple Watch Series 6 and other similar wearables available in the market. The smartwatch also comes with 24x7 heart rate monitoring.

For fitness enthusiasts, the Honor Watch GS Pro comes with over 100 Workout Modes, such as skiing, hiking, mountain climbing, trail running, and swimming. The smartwatch also has a TuRelax Stress monitor and TruSleep for better mental health and sleep tracking, respectively. Furthermore, you'll get a six-axis sensor that is touted to be capable of recording data for various activities including trial (distance), average speed, maximum speed, and cumulative elevation.

The Honor Watch GS Pro comes with 5ATM water resistance. The smartwatch also offers a built-in storage to let you keep up to 500 songs. There is also an ability to stream music when connected with a compatible smartwatch using the Music Control feature. Additionally, there is support for distinct watch faces — along with the option to personalise the available watch faces. The smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iOS devices, though some of its features are limited to Android. Besides, the Honor Watch GS Pro is capable of delivering up to 25 days of battery life on a single charge.

Honor Watch ES specifications

Unlike the Watch GS Pro, the Honor Watch ES features a 1.64-inch rectangular AMOLED touch display with a 2.5D protection and 280x456 pixels resolution at 326 ppi of pixel density. The smartwatch also has a 70 percent screen-to-boy ratio as well as an Always-on Display functionality. It comes with 12 Animated Workout Courses and 44 Animated Exercise Moves. There are also 95 Workout Modes as well as an Automatic Workout detection functionality. The list of Workout Modes include outdoor and indoor running, outdoor and indoor walking, outdoor and indoor cycling, pool swimming, free training, elliptical, rower, and 85 others to choose from.

Honor Watch ES comes with a 2.5D protection

The Honor Watch ES comes with an SpO2 monitor. It also includes 24x7 heart rate monitoring as well as TruSleep Monitor and TuRelax Stress Monitor. Further, the smartwatch comes with a fast charging technology that enables charging of up to 70 percent in just 30 minutes. It is also rated to deliver up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge.

Honor has provided a 10.7mm thick chassis on the Watch ES that weighs 34 grams. The smartwatch is also capable of providing call notifications — with the ability to reject incoming calls — and is capable of delivering push notifications and music controls when connected with a compatible smartphone.

