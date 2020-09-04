Honor has expanded its footprint in the smartwatches market by launching the Honor Watch GS Pro and Honor Watch ES at IFA 2020. In the new series, the Honor Watch GS Pro is designed as a rugged offering with MIL-STD 810G-rated build that is thermal, shock, and water resistant. The Honor Watch ES, on the other hand, is designed as a fitness-focussed smartwatch with features including heart-rate monitoring. The Honor Watch GS Pro is claimed to deliver up to 25 days of battery life. However, Huawei sub-brand Honor says that the Honor Watch ES can last up to 10 days on a single charge.

Honor Watch GS Pro, Honor Watch ES price

Honor Watch GS Pro price has been set at EUR 249.99 (roughly Rs. 21,600), while the Honor Watch ES carries a price tag of EUR 99.99 (roughly Rs. 8,700). Both watches will be available for purchase in the European markets starting September 7. However, the Honor Watch GS Pro is set to go on sale in India as well in October.

Honor Watch GS Pro specifications

The Honor Watch GS Pro features a circular 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454x454 pixels. The smartwatch is powered by a Kirin A1 SoC, which is also available on the Huawei Watch GT 2 and FreeBuds 3. For location tracking, there is GPS support along with dual satellite positioning systems. The smartwatch also comes preloaded with multi-skiing modes as well as provides outdoor information such as sunrise and sunset times, moon and tidal phases, and bad weather alerts. Further, you'll get 100 workout modes, including 15 professional and 85 customised modes.

Honor has provided a list of health-tracking features on the Honor Watch GS Pro. These include 24/ 7 heart rate monitoring, all-night sleep tracking, and SpO2 monitor for blood oxygen level measurements. Additionally, the smartwatch can be used for attending calls using a built-in speaker and microphone or to send and receive messages, without taking out your phone. It also has 4GB of onboard storage to let you store your music for offline playback.

The Honor Watch GS Pro is compatible with both Android and iOS devices, though some features are limited to Android.

Honor Watch ES specifications

The Honor Watch ES comes with a 1.64-inch AMOLED display with a 456x280 pixels resolution. The smartwatch has an always-on functionality and is protected by a 2.5D glass cover. For fitness freaks, it comes preloaded with 95 workout modes, 12 animated workout classes, and 44 animated exercise moves. The watch also has 24/7 heart-rate monitoring using Huawei's TruSeen 4.0 technology. Further, it comes with stress and sleep monitoring.

Honor Watch ES features a rectangular 1.64-inch AMOLED display

Honor has provided detachable wrist straps on the Watch ES. The built-in battery on the smartwatch also supports 30 minutes of fast charging that is claimed to deliver a week of typical usage. Besides, it has 10.7mm of thickness and 30mm of width.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.