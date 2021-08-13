Technology News
Honor Watch GS 3 With 8-Channel PPG Heart Rate Sensor Announced, Honor Tab V7 Pro With 120Hz Display Launched

Honor Watch GS 3 will be available in three distinct variants, with leather and rubber wrist strap options.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 13 August 2021 11:45 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Watch GS 3 retains the circular design of the Honor Watch GS Pro

Highlights
  • Honor Watch GS 3 comes with advanced heart rate monitoring
  • Honor Tab V7 Pro price starts at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 29,800)
  • The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Kompanio 1300T SoC

Honor Watch GS 3 was unveiled at the company's mega event on Thursday, August 12. The new smartwatch is the first in the series to carry an eight-channel photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor, which is claimed to offer more accurate heart rate monitoring. Alongside the Honor Watch GS 3, the company at its launch event brought the Honor Tab V7 Pro as its latest tablet. The Honor Tab V7 Pro comes with a 120Hz display and offers up to 256GB of onboard storage. The tablet is also the first device to come with a MediaTek Kompanio 1300T SoC that was announced late last month.

Honor Watch GS 3, Honor Tab V7 Pro price

Honor Watch GS 3 price is yet to be revealed. However, Honor announced at the event that the smartwatch will come in three distinct variants — ‘Voyager' in a silver case with a blue-coloured leather wrist strap, ‘Streamer Classic' in a golden case with a brown leather strap, and ‘Racing Edition' in a gray case with a black rubber strap. Details about the Honor Watch GS 3 availability were not provided during the announcement.

The Honor Tab V7 Pro is priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 29,800) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, CNY 2,799 (Rs. 32,100) for the 8GB + 128GB option, and CNY 3,299 (Rs. 37,800) for the top-end 8GB + 256GB version. The tablet also has a 5G option in 8GB + 256GB configuration that carries a price tag of CNY 3,699 (Rs. 42,400). It will go on sale in China from August 19 in Dawn Blue, Gold, and Titanium Silver colours. Honor, however, did not provide any details about the global pricing and availability of the Honor Tab V7 Pro.

Honor Watch GS 3 specifications

The Honor Watch GS 3 comes as the successor to the Honor Watch GS Pro that was launched last year. The smartwatch has retained the circular design that was featured in the previous model. But, in a major change, the new watch carries an eight-channel PPG sensor that uses artificial intelligence (AI) backed algorithms to provide more accurate heart rate monitoring over traditional systems.

honor watch gs 3 ai algorithms image Honor Watch GS 3

Honor Watch GS 3 uses eight-channel PPG sensor along with AI algorithms for heart rate tracking
Photo Credit: Honor

 

One of the key algorithms that the PPG sensor uses is a frequency tracking algorithm that helps track heart rate when a user is performing a strenuous exercise. Overall, the Honor Watch GS 3 is designed to use software and hardware collaboration for better heart rate tracking, the Chinese company said.

The Honor Watch GS 3 also carries two physical buttons and has a touchscreen. Detailed specifications of the smartwatch are yet to be revealed.

Honor Tab V7 Pro specifications

The Honor Tab V7 Pro runs on MagicUI 5.0 based on Android 11 and features an 11-inch 2K (2,560x1,600 pixels) IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 276ppi of pixel density, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display also has DCI-P3 colour gamut and carries 6.9mm bezels that help bring an 86 percent of screen-to-body ratio. Honor has provided a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Kompanio 1300T SoC, along with a Mali-G77 MC9 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM. The tablet comes with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter paired with an LED flash. There is also a selfie camera sensor at the front.

honor tab v7 pro image Honor Tab V7 Pro

Honor Tab V7 Pro features a 16:10 display
Photo Credit: Honor

 

On the storage front, the Honor Tab V7 Pro has up to 256GB of storage capacity, along with support for expansion through a microSD card. Connectivity options include 5G (optional), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

The Honor Tab V7 Pro comes with quad cameras that are backed by DTS:X Ultra. The tablet also has an optional Honor Magic Keyboard that includes a touchpad and enables a PC mode to deliver a laptop-like experience. The keyboard also has a magnetic design that looks similar to the Magic Keyboard offered by Apple for the iPad Pro. Additionally, the company has brought the Honor Magic Pencil 2 that has 4,096 pressure levels and a latency rate of eight milliseconds. The stylus also supports magnetic charging. The Honor Magic Keyboard includes dedicated housing for the Magic Pencil 2.

honor tab v7 pro keyboard image Honor Tab V7 Pro

Honor Tab V7 Pro comes with an optional Honor Magic Keyboard
Photo Credit: Honor

 

Honor has provided a 7,250mAh lithium-ion battery on the V7 Pro that supports 22.5W charging. Besides, the tablet measures 252.10x163.64x7.25mm and weighs 485 grams.

Honor Tab V7 Pro

Honor Tab V7 Pro

Display 11.00-inch
Processor MediaTek Kompanio 1300T
Front Camera Yes
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 6GB
OS Android 11
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7250mAh
Honor Watch GS 3 price, Honor Watch GS 3 specifications, Honor Watch GS 3, Honor Tab V7 Pro price, Honor Tab V7 Pro specifications, Honor Tab V7 Pro, Honor
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
