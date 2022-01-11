Technology News
Honor Watch GS 3 With 14-Day Battery Life, 8-Channel PPG Heart-Rate Sensor Launched

Honor Watch GS 3 features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 11 January 2022 11:38 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Watch GS 3 offer Bluetooth v5 connectivity

Highlights
  • Honor Watch GS 3 packs 451mAh battery
  • Honor Watch GS 3 has NFC support
  • It is said to be made of 316L low-carbon stainless steel

Honor Watch GS 3 has been launched in China as the latest smartwatch by Huawei sub-brand Honor. The new wearable from the brand has a stainless steel body with a 3D curved glass and a graduated bezel. Honor Watch GS 3 packs an 8-channel photoplethysmography (PPG) heart-rate monitor that is said to offer up to 97 percent accuracy in heart-rate monitoring. The smartwatch features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display. Honor Watch GS 3 offers more than 100 sports modes and has a 451mAh battery that is said to deliver up to 14 days of battery life.

Honor Watch GS 3 price, availability

The Honor Watch GS 3 smartwatch is available for pre-orders in China. Different colour options of the wearable are dubbed as Streamer Classic, Around the World Voyage, and Racing Pioneer. The Streamer Classic and Around the World Voyage options cost CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,300) in China and the Racing Pioneer model is available for CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,000).

However, details about the India launch of the Honor Watch GS 3 are not available at this moment.

Honor Watch GS 3 specifications

Honor Watch GS 3 features a circular 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466x466 pixels and a pixel density of 326ppi. The dial diameter is 45.9mm. The screen of Honor Watch GS 3 supports fullscreen touch operations, including sliding up and down, left and right, tap, and long press. The smartwatch is said to be made of 316L low-carbon stainless steel with Nappa leather straps.

Honor Watch GS 3 packs 32MB of RAM and 4GB storage. It has an up button and down button that supports long press, short press, double click, and more.

As mentioned, the wearable feature an eight-channel PPG sensor that uses artificial intelligence (AI) backed algorithms and claims to provide 97 percent accurate heart-rate monitoring.

Honor has provided a list of health-tracking features on the Honor Watch GS 3, including the 24/7 heart rate monitoring, all-night sleep tracking, and SpO2 monitor for blood oxygen level measurement. When a low blood oxygen state occurs, the watch will vibrate to give a reminder. It is also touted to provide more than 200 sleep suggestions to help the user sleep sound. Likewise, when the pressure is high, the wearable will give suggestions to adjust breathing to release the pressure.

Honor Watch GS 3 can be paired with a smartphone to get call notifications and message alerts via Bluetooth v5. The watch a one-click quick reply facility as well. With this, when you get a call, you can click on the SMS to reject the call. Further, it offers support for speakers and microphones. It is compatible with handsets running on Android 6.0 and above and iOS 9.0 and above.

Sensors on the wearable include accelerometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, ambient light sensor, air pressure sensor, and capacitive sensor. Honor Watch GS 3 has an NFC chip on board and it supports Alipay in China. It also has water resistance 5ATM (50-meter) certification.

Honor is providing over 100 sports modes on Honor Watch GS 3. It includes 85 custom sports modes and more than 10 professional sports modes. Additionally, basic functions including music, alarm clock, flashlight, timer, mobile phone search, and remote control camera 20 are also available in the device.

Honor Watch GS 3 packs a 451mAh battery and it promises up to 14 days of playtime on a single charge. It is said to deliver up to 30 hours of battery life with GPS tracking. Also, the Huawei sub-brand says that Honor Watch GS 3 can last a whole day with 5 minutes of charging.

Honor Watch GS 3 measures 45.9×45.9×10.5mm and weighs about 44g.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Honor Watch GS 3

Honor Watch GS 3

Strap Colour Black, Blue
Display Size 36mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Leather
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
