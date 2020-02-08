Technology News
loading

Honor Magic Watch, Honor Band 5 Price in India Cut

Honor Magic Watch and the Honor Band 5 are now available at reduced price points in India.

By | Updated: 8 February 2020 20:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Honor Magic Watch, Honor Band 5 Price in India Cut

Honor Magic Watch and Honor Band 5 were launched in India last year

Highlights
  • Honor Magic Watch is now available at Rs. 7,999 in India
  • Honor Band 5’s price has been reduced to Rs. 2,299
  • Both the devices are available with banking discounts in tow

Honor has slashed the price of two wearable devices in India – the first-gen Honor Magic Watch smartwatch and the Honor Band 5 fitness band. The price cut on Honor's smartwatch and fitness band is now live in India, and the two devices are now available at the reduced price from Flipkart. The price cut on the Honor Magic Watch and the Honor Band 5 comes weeks after the company launched the upgraded Honor Magic Watch 2 and the more affordable Honor Band 5i in the country, both of which are currently up for grabs as well.

The Honor Magic Watch was launched in India in January last year priced at Rs. 14,999. Following the price cut that went effective on February 6, the Honor Magic Watch is now up for grabs from Flipkart at Rs. 7,999. Flipkart is also offering no-cost EMI offer and banking discounts on the wearable device. As for specifications, the Honor Magic Watch has a round 1.2-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 390 x 390 Pixels.

It is compatible with Android and iOS phones, and is claimed to last 7 days on a single charge. It relies on Bluetooth 4.2 LE for wireless pairing and supports three satellite positioning systems (GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo). Talking about fitness-centric features, the Honor Magic Watch can record workouts, swimming, and cycling among other activities. It also comes with 24x7 heart rate tracking and sleep monitoring functions.

Coming to the Honor Band 5, it is now available for Rs. 2,299 from Flipkart, down from its original launch price of Rs. 2,599. The price cut on Honor's fitness band is now visible on Amazon as well. It features a 0.95-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 120 x 240 pixels. It comes equipped with a heart rate sensor that offers continuous heart rate monitoring and is also capable of sleep pattern tracking. The watch comes with 5ATM water resistance rating and can also recognise swim strokes.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Honor Watch Magic

Honor Watch Magic

  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Accurate tracking
  • Crisp AMOLED display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • No app support
  • Limited customisation options
Read detailed Honor Watch Magic review
Strap Material Leather
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Honor Band 5

Honor Band 5

  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Excellent sleep tracking
  • Accurate activity tracking
  • Swim-proof
  • Bad
  • Proprietary charger
  • Poor battery life with all features enabled
Read detailed Honor Band 5 review
Display Type AMOLED
Water Resistant Yes
Heart Rate Monitor Yes
Compatible Devices iPhone, Android Phones
Battery Life (Days) 14
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor, Honor Magic Watch, Honor Magic Watch price in India, Honor Band 5, Honor Band 5 price in India
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Facebook Warns of Hit to Oculus Production From Coronavirus
Xiaomi Growth Flat in Indian Smartphone Market, Realme Shipments Spiked in 2019: IDC

Related Stories

Honor Magic Watch, Honor Band 5 Price in India Cut
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G Power, Moto G Stylus Go Official With Triple Rear Cameras
  2. WhatsApp Dark Mode Gets New Solid Colour Options on Android
  3. Vodafone Idea Users in Bengaluru Face Network Outage, Company Responds
  4. Redmi K20 Pro to Be Discontinued This Month, Xiaomi Reveals
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Z Flip Features, Box Contents Leaked
  6. We Regret to Inform You That Amazon’s Afsos Is Not Worth Your Time
  7. Nokia Phones Get VoWiFi Support in India: Full List
  8. Poco X2 or Realme X2: Which Is the Best Phone Under Rs. 20,000?
  9. Realme C3 Review
  10. Google Play Store Removes 24 ‘Dangerous’ Apps With Millions of Downloads
#Latest Stories
  1. Multiple Software Errors Doomed Boeing Starliner Crew Capsule Test: NASA
  2. Xiaomi Growth Flat in Indian Smartphone Market, Realme Shipments Spiked in 2019: IDC
  3. Honor Magic Watch, Honor Band 5 Price in India Cut
  4. Facebook Warns of Hit to Oculus Production From Coronavirus
  5. Motorola Razr 2019 Is Durable, Company Claims as It Releases Own ‘Real Flip Test’ Video
  6. Facebook, Twitter Refuse to Take Down Edited Nancy Pelosi Video
  7. Redmi K20 Pro to Be Discontinued in February, Xiaomi's Lu Weibing Says
  8. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy Z Flip Leaks Tip Price, Specifications, Retail Package, and More
  9. Mi 10 Launch Date Set for February 13, Xiaomi Confirms, Mi 10 Pro Likely to Debut Alongside
  10. Twitter Experiences Global Outage, Leaving Thousands Unable to Tweet
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.