Honor has slashed the price of two wearable devices in India – the first-gen Honor Magic Watch smartwatch and the Honor Band 5 fitness band. The price cut on Honor's smartwatch and fitness band is now live in India, and the two devices are now available at the reduced price from Flipkart. The price cut on the Honor Magic Watch and the Honor Band 5 comes weeks after the company launched the upgraded Honor Magic Watch 2 and the more affordable Honor Band 5i in the country, both of which are currently up for grabs as well.

The Honor Magic Watch was launched in India in January last year priced at Rs. 14,999. Following the price cut that went effective on February 6, the Honor Magic Watch is now up for grabs from Flipkart at Rs. 7,999. Flipkart is also offering no-cost EMI offer and banking discounts on the wearable device. As for specifications, the Honor Magic Watch has a round 1.2-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 390 x 390 Pixels.

It is compatible with Android and iOS phones, and is claimed to last 7 days on a single charge. It relies on Bluetooth 4.2 LE for wireless pairing and supports three satellite positioning systems (GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo). Talking about fitness-centric features, the Honor Magic Watch can record workouts, swimming, and cycling among other activities. It also comes with 24x7 heart rate tracking and sleep monitoring functions.

Coming to the Honor Band 5, it is now available for Rs. 2,299 from Flipkart, down from its original launch price of Rs. 2,599. The price cut on Honor's fitness band is now visible on Amazon as well. It features a 0.95-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 120 x 240 pixels. It comes equipped with a heart rate sensor that offers continuous heart rate monitoring and is also capable of sleep pattern tracking. The watch comes with 5ATM water resistance rating and can also recognise swim strokes.

