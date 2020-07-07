Honor Magic Watch 2 has got a firmware update that brings 85 new workout modes and 194 types of data tracking to the smartwatch. The Magic Watch 2 was launched in India in January and came with 15 goal-based fitness modes, along with 13 different running courses. This new firmware update adds a lot more functionality to the watch when it comes to activity monitoring. The 194 types of data tracking monitors mode data when carrying out activities like outdoor running, cycling, walking, swimming, hiking, and others.

Honor says users can now choose and customise the workout menu for quick selection. The 85 new and customised workout modes cover 6 categories of sports including extreme, fitness, aquatics, leisure, ball games, and winter sport. The Honor Magic Watch 2 (Review) will record data like duration, calories burnt, heart rate, and more to generate an infographic for the user to know exactly what is going on. This data can also be shared on social media with just one click, Honor says in its press release.

With the pre-existing 15 professional work out modes, the Honor Magic Watch 2 can now record 194 types of data including trail (distance), average speed, maximum speed, calories burnt, duration, heart rate, cumulative elevation, stride frequency, maximum oxygen uptake, and more. Data is also recorded for swimming and includes stroke recognition, stroke count, SWOLF, stroke frequency, average swimming pace, and more.

Honor says the Magic Watch 2 should prompt the user for the update automatically, but in case it doesn't, the update can be started manually as well:

1. Make sure the Huawei Health app on your smartphone is upgraded to version 10.0.5.310 or above

2. Keep the watch connected to the smartphone and running

3. Open the Huawei Health app and click on the Device tab

4. Select the Honor Magic Watch 2 tab and check for the update

5. Once you see the update, tap on it

Honor also says that this update is available on both 42mm and 46mm variants, both of which were launched in January. We have reached out to the company for information on the rollout and will update this space when we receive a response.