Honor Magic Watch 2 Launch in India Teased to Be Soon

Chinese smartphone maker Honor is already gearing up to launch the Honor 9X in India this month. But it might not be the only product reaching our shores. Honor India recently tweeted that the Honor Magic Watch 2 is coming to India. While the company has not mentioned a timeline for the launch, it has hinted that the unveiling will happen soon. Honor has already launched this smartwatch internationally as the Honor Watch Magic 2, which was the successor of the Honor Watch Magic.

Honor India's latest tweet teases the arrival of the Honor Magic Watch 2 in the country. Interestingly, Honor might be changing the name of the smartwatch from Honor Watch Magic 2 to Honor Magic Watch 2. The company had launched its predecessor, the Honor Watch Magic in India.

The Honor Watch Magic 2 was launched internationally in November last year. This smartwatch was launched in two variants a 44mm variant priced at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 11,300) and a 46mm variant priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,300). The company had also launched a Flax Brown version of the 46mm variant priced higher at CNT 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,300)

The Honor Magic Watch 2 will have a stainless steel build. The 42mm watch has a 1.2-inch circular AMOLED display while the 46mm unit sports a bigger 1.39-inch display. The bigger variant also packs in a bigger battery claiming 14-days of battery life whereas the 42mm variant is said to offer seven-day battery life.

This smartwatch is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin A1 SoC and has GPS support as well as fitness tracking features. It is also capable of sleep and stress-tracking. It also has a mic and a built-in speaker which lets users take phone calls on the watch directly when paired to a smartphone. The watch has 4GB of onboard storage which can be used to store songs on the device.

Honor hasn't revealed a launch date for the Honor Magic Watch 2 yet but we are expecting it to be launch alongside the Honor 9X.