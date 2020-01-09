Technology News
Honor Magic Watch 2 Smartwatch, Honor Band 5i Set to Launch in India on January 14

The teaser posters suggest that the Honor Magic Watch 2 and Honor Band 5i will be available via Amazon.in post launch.

By | Updated: 9 January 2020 13:22 IST
Honor Magic Watch 2 and Honor Band 5i were launched in China last year.

Highlights
  • Honor Magic Watch 2 smartwatch comes in 42mm and 46mm variants
  • It features a circular AMOLED display and brings GPS support
  • Honor Band 5i fitness band comes with 5ATM water resistance rating

Honor announced earlier this month that the Honor 9X phone will be launched in India on January 14. Well, it appears that the Honor 9X is not the only device that will make its debut in India next week. The Huawei subsidiary has revealed that the new Honor Magic Watch 2 smartwatch and the Honor Band 5i will also be launched alongside the Honor 9X phone in India on January 14. The company has also sent out invites for its upcoming event in India. The Honor Watch Magic 2 comes in two sizes and is powered by the in-house HiSilicon Kirin A1 SoC.

The official Honor India Twitter handle has announced that the Honor Magic 2 smartwatch will be launched in India on January 14, alongside the Honor Band 5i fitness band. From the official teaser posters, it is evident that the Honor Magic Watch 2 smartwatch and the Honor Band 5i fitness band will be available from Amazon in the country post their launch.

No leaks have surfaced regarding the asking price of these two wearables in India, but their cost in China does give us a rough idea. The Honor Band 5i retails at CNY 159 (roughly Rs. 1,600). On the other hand, the Honor Magic Watch 2 starts at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 11,200) for its 42mm variant, while the 46mm version carries a price tag of CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,200).

Honor Magic Watch 2 specifications  

honor magic watch2 Honor Watch 2

The Honor Magic Watch 2 smartwatch 2 comes in 42mm and 46mm variants

 

The Honor Magic Watch 2 features a 1.2-inch circular AMOLED display on its 42mm variant while 46mm model packs a 1.39-inch display. It is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin A1 SoC paired with 4GB of onboard storage. It comes with 5ATM water resistance, and is also capable of recording the heart rate of users while underwater. It offers GPS support and brings features such as eight outdoor and seven indoor sports modes, virtual pace-setter, sleep disorder diagnosis, and more.

Honor Band 5i specifications 

band 5i Honor Band 5i

The Honor Band 5i comes in Meteorite Black, Coral Powder, and Olive Green colour options

 

Honor Band 5i sports a 0.96-inch (160x80 pixels) touchscreen display and packs a 91mAh battery which is claimed to last up to 9 days on a single charge. The Honor wearable device comes with 5ATM water resistance rating and offers 9 separate sports modes for fitness tracking. It supports Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity and comes equipped with a 3-axis inertial sensor, optical heart rate sensor, and infrared light wearing detection sensor.

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.