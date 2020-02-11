Technology News
Honor Magic Watch 2 42mm Model Finally Goes on Sale in India Today: All You Need to Know

Honor Watch Magic 2 is being exclusively sold via Amazon in India.

Updated: 11 February 2020 18:04 IST
Honor Magic Watch 2 42mm Model Finally Goes on Sale in India Today: All You Need to Know

The Honor Magic Watch 2 features AMOLED displays and stainless steel build

Highlights
  • Honor Magic Watch 2 in 42mm will go on sale in India today
  • It is priced at Rs. 11,999 and comes in Agate Black variant
  • The smartwatch is exclusively available via Amazon India

Huawei's sub-brand Honor has announced that the 42mm model of its latest smartwatch
Magic Watch 2 is finally available in India starting today. It will join the 46mm model of the same smartwatch that has been selling in the country since last month. Additionally, the company has noted that the 46mm model of Honor Magic Watch 2 will be back in stock at Amazon on Thursday, giving consumers another chance to purchase the smartwatch.

Honor Magic Watch 2 price in India

The Honor Magic Watch 2 in 42mm is priced at Rs. 11,999. It is being offered in the Agate Black variant. The buyers will get a free Honor Sport Bluetooth earphones on their purchase. As for the Honor Magic Watch 2 in 46mm, the smartwatch will once again go on sale from 13 February onwards at a starting price of Rs. 12,999 for the Charcoal Black variant, and Rs. 14,999 for the Flax Brown variant. Do note, the Honor Magic Watch 2 is exclusively being sold via Amazon India.

Honor Magic Watch 2 specifications, features

The Honor Magic Watch 2 sports a stainless steel build and features a 1.2-inch 390x390 pixels AMOLED display on the 42mm variant, while the 46mm variant features a 1.39-inch 454x454 pixels AMOLED display. Battery life is promised to be up to 7 days on the 42mm variant with heart-rate monitoring and GPS activated, while the 46mm variant will last for up to 14 days.

The Honor wearable offers eight outdoor modes, seven indoor sports, virtual pace-setter, and heart rate monitoring. The smartwatch also offers 5ATM water resistance and comes with the support for Huawei TruSleep 2.0 technology for diagnosing six common types of sleep disorders.

Honor, Honor Magic Watch 2 Price, Honor Magic Watch 2 specifications, Amazon, Sale
Aman Rashid

Aman writes articles, shoots and hosts videos for Gadgets 360. One day he hopes to learn video editing and become an all-rounder. He loves sneakers and is a die-hard follower of wrestling. He follows a simple three-word mantra in life: Live, Laugh, Love.

Honor 30 Series Tipped to Launch in April, Honor MagicPad Tablet Also Expected

