Honor Unveils New Headphones, Selfie Stick, Multi-Port Charger

In addition to the Honor 10 smartphone and Honor MagicBook notebook, Huawei-owned brand launched a range of products on Thursday. Honor has unveiled three new headphones, a selfie stick, as well as a multi-port charger. All the devices will be available in the Chinese market via Vmall, JD.com, Suning, and Tmall.

In audio products, Honor has launched Magic Sound 2, Momentum, and Magic Diamond. The Honor Magic Sound 2 is a pair of wired earphones that come with Hi-Res audio. It features a gold-plated 3.5mm connector and an in-built remote. It features the Huawei Histen immersive audio technology and Pure Monster Sound effect. The earphones come in Blue, Red, and Purple colour variants and cost CNY 249 (roughly Rs. 2,600). It will go on sale on April 27, GizmoChina reports.

The Momentum Bluetooth headphones are a pair of over-the-ear headphones that can connect via Bluetooth, 3.5mm connector, or via USB Type-C ports. Currently, there are no details on the price and release date of the youth-centric headphones. The company also launched the Magic Diamond wireless earbuds. As of now, the company has not disclosed any information related to these devices as well.

Apart from the audio products, Honor also launched selfie stick that will be useful for users whose smartphones lack a front flash or are not good in low-light conditions. Named Moonlight selfie stick, it sports six-LED flash into the shaft and enables users to capture brighter selfies. Interestingly, the stick can also be folded in a way where it can be used as an emergency flashlight. It has been priced at CNY 139 (roughly Rs. 1,500) and will be available in Black and White colour variants. The date of release for the selfie stick has also been set at April 27.

Lastly, Honor has unveiled a new charger that comes with three ports and a foldable plug. The charger supports Huawei's 5V/4.5A SuperCharge fast charge technology and is compatible with all smartphones from the company. Notably, the port also supports 9V/2A fast charging and the other two ports come with 5V/2A and 5V/1A charging modes support. It features 9 different protection modes that help in keeping the phones safe when plugged in. This device has been priced at CNY 149 (roughly Rs. 1,600) and the date of sale is the same as all the other products.