Honor Band 6 is going on sale in India today, June 14, via Flipkart. The smart band was launched in the country last week and goes on sale for the first time today. It is the successor to the Honor Band 5 and comes with some upgrades. Honor Band 6 is offered in three wrist strap colours and a touchscreen AMOLED display that give it a smartwatch type look. You get 10 professional workout modes and support for fast charging.

Honor Band 6 price in India, sale offers

Honor Band 6 costs Rs. 3,999 and is offered in Coral Pink, Meteorite Black, and Sandstone Grey wrist strap options. It will be available for purchase from Flipkart today, June 14 and the e-commerce platform has some offers for interested shoppers.

Flipkart is offering 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, no-cost EMI plans, and flat Rs. 100 off on first Flipkart Pay Later order.

Honor Band 6 specifications, features

Honor Band 6 features a 1.47-inch colour AMOLED touchscreen display with 194x368 pixels resolution and 2.5D curved glass protection. The smart fitness band comes with a selection of watch faces available via the watch face store. It offers 24-hour heart rate monitoring with its TruSeen 4.0 technology, an SpO2 sensor to track your blood oxygen saturation levels, and sleep monitoring with TruSleep Algorithm. The Honor Band 6 also offers 5 ATM water resistance.

The smart band packs a 180mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 14 days and can provide up to three days of battery life with 10 minutes of charging. Honor Band 6 has 10 professional workout modes that include outdoor running, indoor running, outdoor walking, indoor walking, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, freestyle workout, indoor swimming, rowing machine, and elliptical machine. It also supports workout auto-detection. Sensors onboard include six-Axis IMU sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and optical heart rate sensor. It is compatible with both Android and iOS as it uses Bluetooth v5 for connectivity. Honor Band 6 weighs only 18 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.