Honor Band 6 With 1.47-Inch AMOLED Display, 10 Professional Workout Modes to Go on First Sale Today via Flipkart

Honor Band 6 packs a 180mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 14 days and can provide up to 3 days of battery life with 10 minutes of charging.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 14 June 2021 11:46 IST
Honor Band 6 has a large colour touchscreen display

Highlights
  • Honor Band 6 costs Rs. 3,999
  • It comes with 24-hour heart rate monitoring and SpO2 sensor
  • Honor Band 6 weighs just 18 grams

Honor Band 6 is going on sale in India today, June 14, via Flipkart. The smart band was launched in the country last week and goes on sale for the first time today. It is the successor to the Honor Band 5 and comes with some upgrades. Honor Band 6 is offered in three wrist strap colours and a touchscreen AMOLED display that give it a smartwatch type look. You get 10 professional workout modes and support for fast charging.

Honor Band 6 price in India, sale offers

Honor Band 6 costs Rs. 3,999 and is offered in Coral Pink, Meteorite Black, and Sandstone Grey wrist strap options. It will be available for purchase from Flipkart today, June 14 and the e-commerce platform has some offers for interested shoppers.

Flipkart is offering 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, no-cost EMI plans, and flat Rs. 100 off on first Flipkart Pay Later order.

Honor Band 6 specifications, features

Honor Band 6 features a 1.47-inch colour AMOLED touchscreen display with 194x368 pixels resolution and 2.5D curved glass protection. The smart fitness band comes with a selection of watch faces available via the watch face store. It offers 24-hour heart rate monitoring with its TruSeen 4.0 technology, an SpO2 sensor to track your blood oxygen saturation levels, and sleep monitoring with TruSleep Algorithm. The Honor Band 6 also offers 5 ATM water resistance.

The smart band packs a 180mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 14 days and can provide up to three days of battery life with 10 minutes of charging. Honor Band 6 has 10 professional workout modes that include outdoor running, indoor running, outdoor walking, indoor walking, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, freestyle workout, indoor swimming, rowing machine, and elliptical machine. It also supports workout auto-detection. Sensors onboard include six-Axis IMU sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and optical heart rate sensor. It is compatible with both Android and iOS as it uses Bluetooth v5 for connectivity. Honor Band 6 weighs only 18 grams.

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Honor Band 6, Honor Band 6 Price in India, Honor Band 6 Specifications, Honor
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
