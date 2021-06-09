Honor Band 6 has been launched in India. The smart fitness band comes with 24-hour heart rate monitoring, SpO2 sensor, 10 dedicated workout modes, and up to 14 days of battery life. Honor Band 6 sports a 1.47-inch touchscreen AMOLED display and the big screen makes it look like a crossover between a smart band and a smartwatch. It is offered in three colour options — Coral Pink, Meteorite Black, and Sandstone Grey — for the wrist straps.

Honor Band 6 price in India, availability

The newly launched Honor Band 6 will be available for Rs. 3,999 and can be purchased via Flipkart starting June 14.

The e-commerce giant is offering the smart fitness band with a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, along with Rs. 75 off on UPI transactions above Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 75 off on RuPay transactions above Rs. 7,500. First-time customers can also avail a discount of Rs. 100 on a purchase of Rs. 500 or higher. Flipkart is offering Honor Band 6 in no-cost EMIs starting at Rs. 667 per month.

Honor Band 6 specifications

Honor Band 6 features a 1.47-inch colour AMOLED touchscreen display with a 2.5D curved glass protection. The smart fitness band from Honor comes with TruSeen 4.0 technology that offers 24-hour heart rate monitoring. Honor Band 6 also comes with an SpO2 sensor to track your blood oxygen saturation levels - a handy feature during the ongoing pandemic. It also offers 5 ATM water resistance. Honor Band 6 also supports sleep tracking.

The smartwatch packs a 180mAh battery that can provide up to 3 days of battery life with 10 minutes of charging. Honor Band 6 has 10 professional workout modes that include outdoor running, indoor running, outdoor walking, indoor walking, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, freestyle workout, indoor swimming, rowing machine, and elliptical machine.

