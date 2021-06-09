Technology News
Honor Band 6 With 24-Hour Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2 Sensor, 10 Workout Modes Launched in India

Honor Band 6 will be available to purchase via Flipkart starting June 14.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 9 June 2021 19:11 IST
Honor Band 6 With 24-Hour Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2 Sensor, 10 Workout Modes Launched in India

Honor Band 6 features a 1.47-inch colour AMOLED touchscreen display

Highlights
  • Honor Band 6 features 5 ATM water resistance
  • It packs a 180mAh battery that can last up to 14 days
  • Honor Band 6 is available in 3 colour options

Honor Band 6 has been launched in India. The smart fitness band comes with 24-hour heart rate monitoring, SpO2 sensor, 10 dedicated workout modes, and up to 14 days of battery life. Honor Band 6 sports a 1.47-inch touchscreen AMOLED display and the big screen makes it look like a crossover between a smart band and a smartwatch. It is offered in three colour options — Coral Pink, Meteorite Black, and Sandstone Grey — for the wrist straps.

Honor Band 6 price in India, availability

The newly launched Honor Band 6 will be available for Rs. 3,999 and can be purchased via Flipkart starting June 14.

The e-commerce giant is offering the smart fitness band with a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, along with Rs. 75 off on UPI transactions above Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 75 off on RuPay transactions above Rs. 7,500. First-time customers can also avail a discount of Rs. 100 on a purchase of Rs. 500 or higher. Flipkart is offering Honor Band 6 in no-cost EMIs starting at Rs. 667 per month.

Honor Band 6 specifications

Honor Band 6 features a 1.47-inch colour AMOLED touchscreen display with a 2.5D curved glass protection. The smart fitness band from Honor comes with TruSeen 4.0 technology that offers 24-hour heart rate monitoring. Honor Band 6 also comes with an SpO2 sensor to track your blood oxygen saturation levels - a handy feature during the ongoing pandemic. It also offers 5 ATM water resistance. Honor Band 6 also supports sleep tracking.

The smartwatch packs a 180mAh battery that can provide up to 3 days of battery life with 10 minutes of charging. Honor Band 6 has 10 professional workout modes that include outdoor running, indoor running, outdoor walking, indoor walking, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, freestyle workout, indoor swimming, rowing machine, and elliptical machine.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Honor Band 6

Honor Band 6

Display Type AMOLED
Water Resistant Yes
Heart Rate Monitor Yes
Compatible Devices iPhone, Android Phones
Battery Life (Days) 14
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Honor Band 6 With 24-Hour Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2 Sensor, 10 Workout Modes Launched in India
