Honor Band 6 With 24-Hour Heart Rate Monitoring, 10 Sports Modes, 14-Day Battery Life Launched

Honor Band 6 features sleep tracking, women’s health management, and a blood oxygen level sensor.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 4 November 2020 12:25 IST
Honor Band 6 has more than 100 dial faces

Highlights
  • Honor Band 6 is priced at CNY 249 for the standard variant
  • Honor Band 6 comes in three colour options
  • The smart band has tracking for 10 sports modes

Honor Band 6 has been launched in China as a median between a smart band and a smartwatch. It is not as sleek as a smart band but not as big as a typical smartwatch. Honor Band 6 comes with a rectangular 1.47-inch colour display with touch support. It is offered in three colour options and boasts of features like 24-hour hear rate monitoring, tracking for 10 sports modes, and women's health management. Honor Band 6 also offers up to 14 days of battery life on typical usage.

Honor Band 6 price

Honor Band 6 is priced at CNY 249 (roughly Rs. 2,800) for the standard variant and the NFC variant is priced at CNY 289 (roughly Rs. 3,300). It is currently up for pre-orders in China and will go on sale starting November 11. It is offered in three colour options – Coral Powder, Meteorite Black, and Seagull Grey. As of now, it is unclear if and when Honor Band 6 will come to the Indian market.

Honor Band 6 specifications, features

Honor Band 6 comes with a 1.47-inch colour display with 2.5D curved glass. It offers more than 100 dial faces to choose from. Honor Band 6 boasts of up to 14 days of battery life with typical use and up to 10 days with heavy use with its 180mAh battery. The smart band can last for two days with just a five-minute charge. It is also water resistant up to 50 metres.

Honor Band 6 has 24-hour hear rate monitoring that uses Huawei's TruSeen 4.0 tech. It also features sleep tracking, blood oxygen level sensor, and women's health management including ovulation tracking, menstrual cycle tracking, and more. Honor Band 6 comes with 10 sports modes including running, treadmill, cycling, swimming, and more. It also has automatic activity tracking. You get voice control support to activate digital assistants and the NFC variant supports digital payments.

It works with Android 5.0 and above using Bluetooth 5.0, and being a smart band, it can show notifications, alarms, reminders, and more.

