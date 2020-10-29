Technology News
loading

Honor Band 6 to Launch on November 3, Likely With a Bigger Screen

Honor teased a picture of the Honor Band 6 which hints at a narrow screen.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 29 October 2020 18:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Honor Band 6 to Launch on November 3, Likely With a Bigger Screen

Honor Band 6 is set to be launched on November 3

Highlights
  • Honor Band 6 will be launched on November 3
  • The smart band will likely have a narrower but bigger screen
  • Honor has not shared any more information about the smart band

Honor Band 6 launch is on November 3. Honor says that the Honor Band 6 will mark a new era of full-screen wearable, saying that ‘this time it will be different'. Along with the announcement, the Huawei sub-brand teased a picture that hints at a narrow, larger screen. There is not much information available on the Honor Band 6 so far. It is likely that the smart band will be launched only in China initially, and make its way to international markets after a few months.

The upcoming launch was announced on Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo. The teaser image gave a look at the display, and in a caption accompanying the teaser, Honor spoke of ‘breaking the shackles of boundaries and experience a greater horizon.' In the comments on the Weibo post, users have expressed their hopes for Honor's upcoming smart band, which includes a better battery life, larger screen, and smarter heart-rate monitoring features.

The smart band is expected to have similar features to the Honor Band 5, which was launched last year, but with some improvements. It is likely that Honor Band 6, like its predecessor, will have multiple sports modes and health monitoring features such as heart-rate monitoring.

Honor Band 5 features a full-colour AMOLED display, multiple watch faces, and a real-time heart rate monitor. It is available in Midnight Navy, Coral Pink, and Meteorite Black colour options. The Huawei sub-brand also launched the Honor Band 5i last year in Meteorite Black, Coral Powder, and Olive Green colour options. The Honor Band 5i features a coloured display panel and heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking features.

Are Apple Watch SE, iPad 8th Gen the Perfect ‘Affordable' Products for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor Band 6, Honor Band 6 Launch, Huawei, honor
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 Review
Moto G 5G Specifications Leak, Said to Be Rumoured 'Kiev' Smartphone
Honor Band 6 to Launch on November 3, Likely With a Bigger Screen
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Goes Live: Here Are the Best Offers Today
  2. OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Teased by Company CEO
  3. Boat Storm Smartwatch With Blood-Oxygen Monitoring Features Launched
  4. Oppo K7x Set to Launch on November 4
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Tech Deals This Week
  6. Mi Notebook 14 With 10th Gen Intel Core i3 Processor Launching in India Soon
  7. Vivo V20 Has Got a New Moonlight Sonata Colour Option in India
  8. AMD’s Radeon RX 6000 Series Is Here to Take on Nvidia’s RTX 3000 Series
  9. Acer Launches Five Laptops With 11th Gen Intel Core Processors in India
  10. Vi Emerged as Fastest 4G Operator in India, Followed by Airtel, Jio: Ookla
#Latest Stories
  1. Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 Premium Wireless Speaker With Up to 8 Hours Battery Life Launched
  2. Vivo to Replace Funtouch OS With New ‘Origin OS’ Soon: Report
  3. Dozens of Newly-Detected Gravitational-Wave Events May Help Better Understand Black Holes, Neutron Stars
  4. OnePlus TV Q Series, OnePlus TV 55U1 to Get OTA6 Update With MultiCast, My Video Page, and More
  5. Moto G 5G Specifications Leak, Said to Be Rumoured 'Kiev' Smartphone
  6. Honor Band 6 to Launch on November 3, Likely With a Bigger Screen
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Tipped to Come With Two Hinges, Three Folding Screens, Sliding Keyboard
  8. Vi (Vodafone Idea) Brings 8 New Prepaid Add-On Recharge Packs With Up to 89 Days Validity
  9. TikTok Owner ByteDance Launches Education Technology Brand Dali for China
  10. Asus ROG Phone 3 Price in India Slashed by Rs. 3,000, Now Starts at Rs. 46,999
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com