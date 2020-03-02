Technology News
Honor Band 5i Now Started Receiving Firmware Update in India That Brings SpO2 Feature

The SpO2 feature helps in tracking oxygen saturation levels in the bloodstream.

By Aman Rashid | Updated: 2 March 2020 18:49 IST
The Honor 5i features a colour display and a built-in USB connector for charging

Highlights
  • The Honor Band 5i is receiving a new firmware update in India
  • The new update brings the SpO2 feature for the fitness band
  • Honor Band 5i update started rolling out from February 29

Huawei sub-brand Honor has announced that its recently launched fitness band, the Honor Band 5i, has started receiving the much-awaited SpO2 feature update in India. SpO2, which stands for peripheral capillary oxygen saturation, is an estimate that helps in tracking oxygen saturation levels in the bloodstream. The SpO2 feature has started rolling out via a firmware update on all the Honor Band 5i fitness devices in the country from February 29 onwards. To recall, the Honor Band 5i was first introduced in October last year in China, and it was later launched in India in January earlier this year.

Honor Band 5i Launched in India

As we mentioned above, the Honor Band 5i has started receiving a new software update that will enable the SpO2 feature on the fitness band. SpO2 is a unique feature being implemented by the company on the Honor Band 5i. The SpO2 Monitor tracks oxygen saturation levels in the bloodstream so that you can assess how your body is adapting during workouts or at high altitudes. With the SpO2 feature, you will be able to access and use multiple fitness and health features on the Honor Band 5i.

Honor Band 5i specifications, features

The Honor Band 5i features a 0.96-inch (160x80 pixels) touch-sensitive colour display that has a capacitive button below it. There's a 91mAh battery under the hood that is claimed to provide a battery life of up to 9 days. The fitness band also packs a 3-axis inertial sensor, optical heart rate sensor, and infrared light wearing detection sensor. Connectivity is handled by Bluetooth v4.2, while 5ATM water resistance ensures that it can handle water exposure. For fitness tracking, it offers 9 sports modes and weighs roughly 24 grams (including the wristband).

The stand out feature of the Honor Band 5i is its ability to plug into a USB port for charging, eliminating the need for a separate charging apparatus. It takes roughly 1.5 hours to fully charge the wearable. As for compatibility, it pairs with phones running on Android 4.4 and above, or iOS 9.0 and a later builds.

Honor, Honor Band 5i, Honor Band 5i Specifications
